From selling shirts to owning ‘Tuned in Tokyo’, Frankie Quiroz throws light on his entrepreneurial journey

The first step toward success is getting started. We live in a generation of self-made en-trepreneurs who have made a mark with their wealthy lifestyle. Frankie Quiroz is an entrepreneur and the founder of ‘Tuned in Tokyo’, a premium brand of automotive ap-parel. At a very young age, he has started earning money in millions making him one of the youngest most successful businessmen in the world. The 27-year old entrepre-neur is the owner of several clothing brands. ‘Tuned in Tokyo’ is his first 7-figure cloth-ing company which has been a money-spinner for him.
Born and brought up in a small town in Riverside, California; he never had access to luxury as he belonged to a lower-class family. Moreover, Frankie had a tough time while pursuing his education as he attended over 14 different schools due to the poor financial stability of his family. However, the young boy always had a desire to start something of his own. After working at different places for years, he started his own business which has now got a social media network of 30 million followers. In 2009, he sold shirts and then he built his own empire with ‘Tuned in Tokyo’ which has got more than 1 million followers on Instagram.
Having a business mind, he has made his investments at several places and his busi-nesses have reached 8-figures in online sales annually. “As a kid, I always wondered what made me distinct from others. I discovered the fact of how to make money through different sources. I had no guaranteed business and whatever I have achieved today is because of the mistakes I have earlier made and the people I have met in my life”, quoted Frankie. Digital marketing and branding have been his second language and the businessman has enhanced various strategies to a new level. Besides this, Frankie Quiroz has been the constant guide for the next-gen entrepreneurs.