From Sleek to Chic: Get Ready For Summer With Zola’s New Collection

Summer ’22 is slowly approaching, and if your style mantra, like Zola’s, is “Dress to Kill,” you’ve come to the right place.
As temperatures rise, women across the country are all set to ditch long-sleeved, stuffy, restrictive clothing and get into the spirit of summer.
How are they doing so, you ask? By tapping into the magic of extremely chic summer dresses, t-shirts and shorts!
So, if you’ve been craving a wardrobe upgrade, you’re in for a treat. Grab a snack, get cosy, and read ahead to know more about how you can nail your style game with trendy and affordable statement pieces from Zola.
1. Statement Denim's to Show off Your Legs
Let’s be honest; summer is all about letting your hair down and showing off some skin.
So, ladies, it’s time to flaunt those legs with pride.
Invest in a pair (or 5) of Zola’s denim shorts and add a hint of sophistication to every ensemble. Balance out the look by opting for a fancy floral print top or light shawl, and voila - embody that sun-kissed summer vibe like never before!
2. Dazzling Day Dresses for the Win
A dainty day dress can go a long way, especially during those sweltering summer months!
From poolside parties to lounging at the beach, bright, versatile, and eclectic midi dresses from Zola are ideal for every occasion!
These garments can also be used as bikini cover-ups and do wonders for your skin on a hot day, but make sure to accessorise them with the right hat and shades.
3.Classy Whites That Personify Summer Style
Decades have passed, but the classic white dress is still a style staple.
Be it a casual, formal, sporty, or lounge ensemble, this natural pigment oozes sophistication and purity like no other.
In short, we're signing a petition to make timeless white dresses every woman's summer uniform! Join us?
4. The "Work From Home" Tops Edition
With blistering temperatures right around the corner, stuffy loungewear has most definitely overstayed its welcome.
Cue soft, airy, elegant tops specially crafted to transform you into the boss lady you already are! Reign over those zoom meetings, fish in hoards of compliments with style, and feel your best self.
Zola’s effortlessly chic embroidered tops are to die for!
5. Summer Fashion That Never Goes Out of Style
Safe to say that summer would be incomplete without floral prints, pencil capris and round-neck tees. So, embrace your inner goddess and opt for dreamy attire from Zola's locally crafted collection.
Pro-Tip:
When it comes to choosing the right fabric, sultry materials like cotton, polyester or soft denim that hug your body while still providing space for your skin to breathe are ideal.
There you have it; a complete guide to “Getting Ready for Summer With Zola’s New Collection”.
Don’t forget to check out Zola’s wide range of affordable western and traditional wear for women and girls. From casual dresses to party wear to ethnic kurtis, they have it all.
Bring your Pinterest-style board to life today. Happy shopping!