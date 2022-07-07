From the streets of rural areas to being the biggest underdog in the industry, Nikhilesh Tiwari made his startup reach 100 crores annual revenue in just 3 years.

If you are thinking of starting a business then ,starting a business is challenging, it is also the most effective approach to getting control over your life and increasing your income. Starting your own business is enjoyable since it allows you to choose your working hours and projects, as well as meet more fascinating individuals. However, managing a business is not a simple undertaking. You can certainly do it if you have the necessary business sense and management skills. You can get ideas from some prosperous business people. Just like Nikhilesh Tiwari, who is a well-known businessman. He is the founder and CEO of the Fintech firm Spay India, which he established in late 2018 to assist the mistaken trade network of the fintech supply channel, which consists of retailers and merchants.
The Indian government has been striving to address the issue of financial services in rural areas by enacting new programs and rules; one company that is already working to resolve this issue is Fintech firm Spay India. The concept of rural banking has been under development for a while. Due to their upbringing in a rural area of India, the founders were familiar with the difficulties experienced by those without access to banking services. Now the question arises how did he gain this much success in his business? Being a first-time entrepreneur and establishing his own business, Nikhilesh is a man of words and determination. He worked hard to reach this height of success.
Are you thinking that this successful man easily reached this height? Then you are wrong. As there is a series of hard work behind the success of the company. The top executives in the industry didn't view him as a serious rival, and they frequently gave him a pass. setback for alliances and collaborations from numerous corporate partners and banks.
Nikhilesh, however, was aware of his location and his activities. He remained committed to the business.
