From Tik Tok to TV : How Tik Tok stars are taking over the Entertainment Industry

Rise of Rowhi Rai the Social Media Star with Three Million Followers
TikTok has become a popular platform for budding musicians, comedians, and influencers to showcase their talents to a wider audience. With a simple 15 to 60-second video, TikTok users can become overnight sensations, racking up millions of followers and fans.Recently, TikTok stars have been making it big and appearing on TV shows, further expanding their reach and influence. From talk shows to reality TV, TikTok celebrities are being sought after for their unique perspectives, humorous skits, and catchy music videos. They are not only entertaining audiences but also paving the way for a new generation of online personalities to make a name for themselves in the entertainment industry. Rohwi Rai, a BCom graduate from Noida, is a Tik Tok star with over 3 million followers and a dream come true story. From a young age, Rohwi was always fascinated by social media and the people who used it to become famous. She was inspired by personalities like Bhuvan Bam and Liza Koshley, and she wanted to be the center of attention. With her dreams of becoming famous and her love for the short-video platform, she started her career on Tik Tok seven years ago.
For the first two years, it was a roller coaster ride for Rohwi, but her dream became a reality. She was soon offered TV shows and promotions, and her popularity skyrocketed. She appeared on MTV Love School Season 4 and MTV Ace The Quarantine, and her career reached new heights when she was offered a Netflix show called Social Currency. Rohwi attributes her success to her understanding of her audience and the relatable content she provides. She creates her own ideas, inspired by her family, friends, and lifestyle, and she never copies other people's content. She is proud of her achievements, including the love and support she receives from her followers.
Rohwi's success has not only brought her recognition and financial stability, but it has also allowed her to inspire and entertain millions of people around the world.She is a young woman who took a chance on herself and never gave up on her dreams, and her story is a source of inspiration for anyone who wants to make it big in the world of social media.