Frshr launches new Fintech products - NiftyAlgo, MCXalgo and OptionAlgo

Bengaluru, 12th Dec 2022: Naren Lokwani, CEO of Bengaluru based Software firm, Frshr Tech, today released three new innovative Fintech Products for Indian Trader Community.
Speaking to Reporters, Naren Lokwani answered questions on the new product releases and landscape of the Indian Fintech market.
Interviewer: Tell us about your new product releases NiftyAlgo and other Fintech products that you have launched recently.
Naren: Indian Day trader community is about 10 crore people strong and trading volume on Indian stock and futures market is touching 1 Lakh Crore on a daily basis. There are a lot of Robo Advisors when it comes to long term investing for investors, however there is no credible analytics solution for intraday traders. Even though, intraday trader community is more than 10 Crore strong, there is no easy and scalable solution for this large population. Our Fintech Robo Advisor products NiftyAlgo, MCXalgo and OptionAlgo fill this gap beautifully.
Interviewer: Why this gap in the market exists for products for Intraday traders and lack of suitable solutions for them.
Naren: There is a significant difference between how algorithms are designed for investment and day-trading. Investment algorithms advise users on stocks and mutual fund investment for a long term, e.g. 12 months and above. However, intraday algorithms need to be much more sophisticated because they are suggesting users strategies for the next 2-3 hours.
Hence, the user is immediately able to verify the effectiveness of the intraday trading and robo advisory systems. This is the reason and because of the sophistication and difficulty level of the underlying algorithms, there is a clear lack of products in intraday robo advisory space. Not many companies are able to crack this space. This is the gap which NiftyAlgo and our other fintech products are trying to fill.
Interviewer: Explain to us about your NiftyAlgo product in detail. How does it help a intraday trader?
Naren: Our Stock Futures product NiftyAlgo provides Robo Advisory for Intraday traders on Nifty, BankNifty and 40+ Stock futures. The product analyzes realtime data coming from stock exchanges and looks closely at price and order volume. Based on the AI system analysis, the algorithm suggests the correct market view and correct stock specific view to the trader. Both Buy and Short-Sell trends are considered, since Index and Stock futures can either be bullish or bearish, hence trader needs to take the right decision quickly.
Once the algorithm identifies the intraday trends, this is sent to hundreds of our users through a deftly designed mobile app NiftyAlgo. This app is available in Google Play Store and users can download this app, and start benefiting from our algorithms immediately.
Users get a timely Buy or Sell signal on all the 40+ Index and Stock futures, and they can pick and choose which notifications are relevant for them. This is a complex undertaking for us, as we are managing a 4-tier system, but for the end-user they just see a beautiful and easy-to-use mobile app, which sends them intraday signals on a timely basis. Accuracy of our signals is more than 80%, which helps hundreds of intraday traders on a regular basis to benefit from market movements.
Our app NiftyAlgo has been a super success since it was released in end of Sept,22 and within 3 months it has reached 10,000 mobile downloads from Google Play Store and more than 200+ paid user subscriptions.
Interviewer: Do you only work with Stock futures market or other markets like Commodities and Options as well?
Naren: That’s a excellent question! We looked at the intraday market volumes and realized that Options volume on Indian Bourses is even higher than Stock Futures trading Volume. Even though we released NiftyAlgo first, there was a dire need for Options Intraday Analysis solution for Intraday traders.
We worked hard on the Options algorithm development and came up with high accuracy algorithms for the Options market quickly. Our software system is a 4-tier system, which is very complex and scalable, and for the user its a simple mobile app called OptionAlgo. Users can download this app from Google play store and take advantage of trends and analysis on Indian Options market, which is incidentally the largest in the world.
We saw immediate success with OptionAlgo as well, which has more than 1000+ app downloads within 4 weeks of launch and more than 25 paid subscriptions in first 4 weeks!
Interviewer: Please also tell us about the MCXalgo product that you have launched, along with NiftyAlgo and OptionAlgo.
Naren: MCXalgo is a unique product. In the sense that, Indian day-traders often think day trading is about Nifty and BankNifty. The majority of traders earlier never used to realize that Commodity markets such as Gold, Silver, Platinum, Crude Oil and Natural Gas are in effect much larger in volume and scale than stocks and futures.
You will be suprised to know that Stocks and Futures are the smallest of all markets globally and Commodity markets are much larger when it comes to scale and volumes.
So, we had to address this market as well. Hence, MCXalgo was researched by our team and launched for Indian day-traders on Multi-Commodity Exchange of India, popularly known as MCX. Our app is available as a free download from Google Play Store by the app name of MCXalgo, and it provides a 3 day free trial for intraday traders. After the trial, users can take a paid subscription and keep benefiting from our algorithms which guide them on market trends, direction and commodity analysis.
Within the 4 weeks of launch of MCXalgo, we have 1000+ app downloads and more than 50+ paid subscribers for our services.
In effect, all of our three products launched in last 3 months have touched the life of more than 15000 users and provided them the intelligence and know-how of a sophisticated Hedge Fund. The smart algos and AI of the scale of a Hedge Fund is now available in your mobile phone, using a simple and easy to use mobile app, hence our products have translated to a roaring success within days of their launch.
We continue to work for betterment of the Trader Community within India and Globally, and you will see continuous and innovative Fintech products regularly launched from Frshr stable, powered by our innovative and hardworking team.
Interviewer: Best of luck on your journey, and hoping to see many more innovative products from your company and team.
Naren: Thank you!
About Naren Lokwani: CEO of Frshrin Edtech Pvt Ltd, Mr. Naren Lokwani is a veteran executive in Software and IT sector. He has launched several product startups, raised VC funds and managed profitable exits for his companies. At Frshr, Mr Naren Lokwani has built a team of 30+ software engineers who build innovative software products for customers in India and across the globe.
