FTT, SOL, and MATIC under heavy pressure - Passive Income Platform Oryen surges 120% during Presale

The crypto markets are diving deeper into trouble following bad blood between two of the most popular exchanges – Binance and FTX. First, Binance, which holds about 5% of the total supply of FTX's native token ($FTT), announced it would be liquidating its position. This follows claims of FTX's unhealthy competition tactics against Binance.
The news about Binance liquidating $FTT caused panic among other token holders who rushed to sell and limit damaging losses to their portfolios. Unfortunately, this rush resulted in a liquidity crunch for FTX, which couldn't process all requests, worsening the uncertainty among $FTT holders.
Amid the chaos, $FTT is already down 85% in less than four days. Moreover, the brutal price fall has affected other top projects, including Solana and Polygon, as FUD spreads across the sector.
Despite this panic, a group of investors is in a celebratory mood after making 120% gains in weeks. In addition, Oryen Network's ongoing ICO has jumped over 2X, creating excitement among traders searching for profit-making crypto ventures.
Understanding Oryen Network
Oryen is a crypto staking protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In addition, the platform deploys an automated staking program to simplify the process and optimize yield generation for investors. Termed the Oryen Autostaking Technic (OAT), this high-performance technology yields a fixed interest of 90% per year for $ORY holders.
Oryen protocol offers crypto's most flexible payouts. Investors can access their returns every hour – no strings attached! This element has made Oryen popular among new and experienced traders as a reliable platform for earning passive income.
The project has a built-in robust framework to keep it secure, steady, and sustainable into the future. For example, the RFV staking technology backs up assets to secure users' holdings and protect $ORY from steep price fluctuations. Also, the project conducts regular smart contract audits with SolidProof to ensure Oryen Network operates with no exposures or vulnerabilities.
What is FTT?
$FTT is the native utility token for the crypto exchange FTX.com. The token is applied to pay transaction fees when buying, selling, or transferring cryptocurrencies on the platform.
$FTT holders access FTX exchange services at a discount. So, traders on FTX hold $FTT to enjoy the exchange's perks. This demand caused FTT's price to surge gradually before the chaos that saw the token fall from $25 to around $3.
What is SOL?
Solana is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and running decentralized apps (DApps). Launched in 2020, the protocol offers higher scalability of chains through its unique proof-of-history (PoH) consensus model integrated with the blockchain's proof-of-stake (PoS).
With higher scalability, DApps can achieve transaction throughputs of as many as 50,000 tps. This way, Solana frees the network from congestion to maintain ultra-low gas fees. In addition, Solana's native token, $SOL, is deployed to facilitate operations on the network. Also, $SOL took a massive hit, plunging 45% after FTX's collapse.
What is MATIC?
Formerly Matic Network, Polygon is a Layer 2 blockchain scaling solution for Ethereum. The project is backed by the centralized exchanges Binance and Coinbase.
Essentially, Polygon transforms Ethereum into a multichain platform leveraging the chain's security and popularity while resolving its scalability problems. With optimized performance, Polygon hopes it will drive mass adoption of cryptocurrencies.
The chain's native crypto, $MATIC, is also a utility token that helps run operations on the network. These include paying fees and building and running DApps. In addition, $MATIC also serves governance functions.
Final Takeaway
Top tokens like $MATIC and $SOL feel the heat following $ FTT's fall. However, despite the escalating damages, investors have turned to solid projects that offer reliability and security for their assets.
Oryen is reaping big after its token surged 120% and attracted even more traders to the platform's community.
