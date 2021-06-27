Fun, quirky and always experimenting. Vishal Prajapati is far sighted but grounded. Have a look!

25 year old Brijesh Prajapati aka Vishal Prajapati is one of the most rapidly growing fashion influencers in India. The ability to blend aesthetic fashion with his passion sets him apart. He has a following of more than 761k on Instagram. He is also the Founder of Label by VP, a unique, quirky and distinctive clothing line. He sits down for a chat with us and tells us what goes behind the scene in bringing content to life.
Question 1- So, Vishal. Why did you become an influencer and how did your journey start?
Answer- Yeah, so initially I had no plans to be an influencer. In fact, back in 2015 I was not even aware of this concept. I started posting my photo shoots on Facebook and fortunately people loved that. Gradually, I shifted to Instagram and even then I had no definite answers. You see, in the beginning no one has answers. So I just listened to my inner voice. People like my grooming and dressing style so I amplified that. Eventually, I was approached by brands. I kept my consistency throughout which is one reason why I am where I am. There were many hurdles in the way. It's never easy.
Question 2- What is your mindset while curating content and from where do you derive inspiration?
Answer- My overall mindset, not just while developing content is to never stop learning, researching and exploring. I believe these three factors help me in enhancing my productivity. As for inspiration, that I find everywhere. That's the beauty of being an influencer. There's inspiration everywhere: in the content of other influencers around the world, in nature, in different places. The world becomes my palette. In the end the idea is to always come up with content that motivates and moves my audience. I want to give them a dose of inspiration through my work.
Question 3- That's beautiful! But you're mostly an online personality. Are you more comfortable in your online world or offline? Is there a difference between them?
Answer- Well, you see comparing the online and offline world is like comparing drama and cinema. While the former is on the spot, without retakes, the latter can have as many retakes until it's perfect. Similarly, my offline life is a close knit circle. At the same time, I like to meet different people and understand their perspective. I like to gather as many stories as possible. It eventually helps in my content curation, as I told you- there is inspiration everywhere.
Question 4- Interesting! Could you tell us about three things you love to splurge on?
Answer- Not a difficult question! Top three would be: Travel, I'm an avid traveller. I love exploring new places and their beautiful little corners. Second, fashion shopping. I love experimenting with prints and designs. And last, obviously, music. I like attending concerts and shows. That's about it, maybe?
Question 5- So, where do you see yourself...let us say, five years from now?
Answer- That's a good question, but then again, life is not a race it is a marathon. Life is a long term process. No one has the answers on day one. As for me, I think the next five years will be very engaging. I see changes happening everyday. My plan to grow by clothing line, Label by VP and to infuse it with the likes of the audience and give it more range. I want to create a certain benchmark with my label and with the mindset of consistency, I'm sure I will achieve it. It's a long journey and I'm sure it will be an interesting one.
Question 6- Lastly, Vishal. What is your message to fellow or new content creators?
Answer- Sure, to my fellow content creators and to the budding ones, I'd like to tell them to always maintain a productive balance between family and work. I'd also like them to remember that behind this shiny life on Instagram, there is immense hard work, dedication and consistency. We should keep learning and most importantly, appreciate the people who were there with us from the beginning. We should never forget our roots. If our roots are strong, we will fly!
Vishal Prajapati regularly documents his engaging content and style on Instagram and can be followed at (@vishalprajapati_23)