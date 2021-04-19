Future of healthcare is in Lifestyle Modification – Aditya Narayan, CEO of Vieroots

Aditya Narayan is the CEO of Vieroots, the organisation that has been making waves in the health care and wellness industry. Bollywood Star and fitness icon Suniel Shetty is the brand face and the company had a valuation of a billion. Aditya is one of the most noted young CEOs and entrepreneurs in new India and he in association with his legendary father Dr Sajeev Nair, the pioneer of Indian Biohacking has been creating a lot of buzz in the wellness and health sector. Dr Godmi, eminent doctor speaks to Aditya.
1) Being the CEO of Vieroots, how do you view the evolution of Healthcare Industry?
The evolution has already begun, and I can proudly say that Vieroots has the major role in it. Gone are those days, when customers are happily satisfied with the conventional systems. People are more educated and health conscious now. In fact, they do not want to feel like just another number. They crave for personalized and best service that helps them find the right solution and we as healthcare providers provide them the best possible service based on their demand. Vieroots has already started preparing for the boom and you can see many others too transforming into personalization, adapting more technology based and scientific solutions. We will have advanced technologies coming in like artificial intelligence, robotics, VR/AR and more. This is the kind of evolution we are going to see in near future. And I think its time we all equip ourselves in order to meet the changing demand and stay relevant.
2) What are the new initiatives of your Organisation?
Vieroots is certainly growing and expanding by all means. At present we are delivering services globally though our digital platforms. However, it’s important to be physically present and we are going to spread geographically with certified lifestyle coaches all across the country (as Phase 1). This is an initiative under VIEGYAN Academy, the education and training wing under Vieroots. In the coming months you will also get to see a few interesting product ranges specifically designed for certain group of customers. Vieroots is also spreading its wings in virtual knowledge sharing and empowerment in personalized wellness solutions. And most importantly, implementing AI based and more precise and science based authentic wellness solution has been our core responsibility. And we are constantly improvising our systems so to reach its perfection.
3) Eminent Bollywood and Fitness Icon, Suniel Shetty has partnered with Vieroots. How did it come about?
Well, I can mention that as one of our greatest achievement till date. We were looking for a person who is not just a stake holder but someone who is passionate about health and wellness and fortunately we got Suniel Shetty. As you all know, Suniel Shetty is known as the fitness and wellness icon in Bollywood. Our beliefs and ideologies on health and wellness are similar. We believe that a complete human is the balance of a healthy mind, a fit body and a rich soul and thus we decided to join hands and contribute together to make Vieroots a formidable adversary against illness.
4) What are the pressures on you as a Young CEO, carrying forward the legacy of your iconic Father Dr Sajeev Nair?
I feel I am blessed to be raised by a father like him and therefore carrying the legacy forward is a huge responsibility and not a pressure. It is because of his constant support and guidance, that I have become the person I am today. Of course, there had been difficult times in managing things, meeting up the expectations of his followers and performing close to his set standards where some of the major challenges. However, dad has always been kind enough to guide me and his timely advises has helped be become capable enough to run the show.
5) Recently heard you speak in a summit that ‘Future of Health Care is in Personalized Lifestyle modification’ could you give more insights into it?
Undoubtedly! Personalization is the only key to optimum health and the world is yet to realize that. At Vieroots we have proven example of 1000+ customers who are experiencing improved health conditions with the help our personalized lifestyle modification program called EPLIMO, that is Epigenetic Lifestyle Modification.
6) How far could Vieroots synergize between Ancient Wisdom and Modern Science and Technology?
Vieroots and all its services are based on meticulous integration of ancient wisdom of Ayurveda and modern science and technology. We follow some of the ancient Indian wellness wisdom, which is available from Ayurveda, Siddha and Yoga. Most of our product’s formulations are based on nutrients validated by modern science and 100% naturally sourced form Ayurvedic herbs and vegan sources. Our core service EPLIMO delivers a set of Personalized Epigenetic Lifestyle Modifications for each individual to effectively prevent any susceptible diseases. This is deployed to customers through an Artificial Intelligence- powered app.
7) Could you shed some light on EPLIMO and your future endeavors?
As the outcome of an extensive research and market study, we have come up with the revolutionary personalised wellness solution based on epigenetics which includes a genetic and metabolic analysis. This entire process is known as EPLIMO- Epigenetic Lifestyle Modification.
Vieroots EPLIMO process starts with the company’s own VieGenome Test that can reveal genetic susceptibilities for 200+ health conditions spread across categories such as diet & nutrition, fitness, cardiovascular, mental wellness etc. It is a saliva-based test, and customer samples are collected from the comfort of their home using a saliva sample collection kit. Next comes the detailed Metabolic Assessment that is delivered as a questionnaire in the EPLIMO app which the client can answer at their convenience.
Based on these two core inputs, a panel of Vieroots’ doctors, geneticists, dieticians, fitness experts, Ayurvedic physicians, Yoga experts etc draw up a detailed set of personalized epigenetic lifestyle modifications for that customer. It will include what to do and what not to do with regard to foods, exercises, sleep, nutritional supplements, meditation techniques, yoga asanas etc. Since this process involves a vast amount of data, especially from the person’s genetic information, it is done with the help of Artificial Intelligence. The whole process and its results are made available through the AI powered EPLIMO app (https://eplimo.vieroots.com), now available for iOS and Android devices.