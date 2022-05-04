Future-ready advertising - CEO Ankit Chouhan talks on YFS Entertainment

May 4: “Advertising, as a single entity is capable of creating vast changes in our social structure, simply does not exist. Its impact is too diffuse, too omnidirectional.” – William Hesse
As the entertainment industry transgresses with leaps and bounds, the need for artist management and growth takes the center stage. The complexities of human management and tailored digital growth call for leading celebrity management firms to take the center stage. That is where dynamic celebrity management and media distribution firm YFS Entertainment (OPC) Private Limited takes the center stage.
Propelled to ensure enhanced client satisfaction and success of digital campaigns, the stellar firm leads from the front. Founded by seasoned social media expert Ankit Chouhan, YFS Entertainment (OPC) Private Limited deals is a path-breaking venture with a league of experienced professionals. Along with catered artists management, the firm undertakes to reach enhancement via billboard holding panels in airports, shopping malls, railways, buses, and highways worldwide.
Moreover, YFS Entertainment offers comprehensive advertising coverage services on prominent famous tv channels like MTV, 9xTashan, Ptc Punjabi, Bet James, & more. They are one of the leading agencies which offer this facility of Television Advertisement to help its clients to expand their business with the help of television ads. Not only this, the company provides various customized packages for advertising on popular Radio networks like BBC etc so that their clients can connect to even the most remote places of the world.
With hassle-free publishing, distribution, and royalties collection management, YFS Entertainment (OPC) Private Limited leads with a high satisfaction and success rate, making it one-of-its-kind in its approach. Speaking on the same, CEO Ankit Chouhan says, "Client satisfaction is the most integral to us. We are committed to ensuring that we provide robust client-centricity while incentivizing them with reach on global platforms.
A Himachal Pradesh-India-based company, YFS Entertainment (OPC) Private Limited has been at the forefront of harmonizing the needs of artists with tailored advertising from the best in the league.
Instead of social media marketing tools, the firm has been able to track an impeccable record in a short time. Not only this, they are known for top-notch music publishing administration services that enable songwriters to position their compositions with good ROI globally. The most renowned publishing forums include Vevo, iTunes, Deezer, Spotify, Amazon Music, Google Play, Tidal, and others.
"Celebrity management and growth are most critical to us. It is because of such targeted positioning and centricity that we have been able to tap good clients in such a short span. We are committed to this growth and towards clients by providing them with future-ready advertising", says YFS Entertainment CEO Ankit Chouhan.
Their expertise in lead generation, conversions, and sound relationship-building make them a league apart and the choice of many. Today, their impeccable information services are creating buzz and are testimony of their endeavors.
With their growth-oriented strategies, the dedicated team at YFS Entertainment (OPC) Private Limited has begun a venture full of possibilities that are set to lead with Hollywood artist management and marketing. They are redefining market trends and revolutionizing client satisfaction rates.