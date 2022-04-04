Future’s Finance, a Proof of Authority Blockchain Platform Forays into NFTs and Metaverse

After launching its AI-enabled blockchain platform, Future’s Finance announces its plans to create products related to NFTs and Metaverse.
April 2: Future's Finance is a high-end blockchain platform that incorporates artificial intelligence and other cutting-edge technologies to optimize a wide range of financial and non-financial use cases. It has been developed as a hard fork on the Ethereum blockchain. Future’s Finance has recently forayed into the space of NFTs and Metaverse as well, with a range of unique products.
“We believe NFTs and Metaverse will revolutionize how people behave in the digital space. NFTs particularly will take the concept of digital assets a notch higher. At Future’s Finance, we want to leverage these trends and create solutions that are scalable and practical. We plan to launch these products by the end of this year.” -Durga Prasad Tripathi, Founder and CEO, Future’s Finance.
How is Future’s Finance Disrupting the NFT Space?
According to Future’s Finance, NFTials will be a full-fledged operating platform that will have the capability to host all kinds of NFT-related activities. Furthermore, the platform will host NFTs that shall represent prominent and talented personalities who have achieved laurels in their respective fields. In other words, NFTials will operate with an objective to uphold their talent and contributions through the power of blockchain, crypto, and NFT.
Moreover, Future’s Finance also plans to introduce NFTs to the gaming industry.
The Future’s Finance (FutureFi) Metaverse
Future’s Finance aims to deliver an immersive experience through Metaverse wherein people from all corners of the world will have the capability to experience traditional India in its truest sense. Moreover, they will be able to interact on multiple levels with each other in the exact cultural and geographical setup of an Indian traditional destination, albeit virtually.
While the FutureFi metaverse will enable people to gain rich travel experiences in an immersive environment, it will have other applications as well. The FuFi metaverse will be extremely relevant in the highly crippled real-estate industry. It will ease up the interactions between sellers, agents, and customers by enabling them to interact with each other right from the beginning of the ownership transfer process to the end of it in a completely safe, secure, and virtual environment. Not only will this remove the constraints posed by geographical boundaries, but it will also ease up the entire process of making financial transactions as the end to end process would happen in the metaverse. Most importantly, customers will have the option to take virtual tours of properties irrespective of which corner of the world those are located in. Another potent application of the FutureFi metaverse would be the education industry and corporate sector. It will enable office-go-ers and students to experience physical spaces like classrooms and offices, thus enhancing their overall experience.
Summary
Blockchain technology has shown immense potential over the last few years. And projects like Future’s Finance has taken it a notch higher with solutions that are unique, scalable, and practical. With its most recent entry into the world of NFTs and Metaverse, FutureFi promises to continue delivering value through potent solutions.
Website: https://fufi.info/
Telegram Channel: https://t.me/futuresfinance