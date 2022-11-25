G Square Housing appoints “Captain Cool” MS Dhoni as their brand ambassador.

Hyderabad: South India's largest and experienced plot promoter has announced their partnership with cricketing legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni. G Square Housing has been a leader in the real estate market for over a decade. The company has been doing tremendously well and has set up housing projects all over Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Coimbatore. The company is now looking to offer premium housing projects to the people of Telangana. G Square Housing has delivered more than 60 high profile projects and have distributed over 1000 acres of land. They have served more than 6000 happy customers. By appointing the former Indian Cricket Captain as the brand ambassador, it is clear that G Square Housing is looking to create a nationwide impact.
Eshwar N, CEO of G Square Housing had this to say about the partnership, “We are thrilled to be associated with the country’s finest wicket-keeper batsman/leader. It is a matter of great pride for us that a legend like MS Dhoni has agreed to be associated with us. We are sure that this collaboration will help us in expanding our reach to other regions of the country. With his constant support, we hope to make G Square Housing the country’s largest and most dependable real estate developer.”
