G Square Housing rewards Para-sportspersons who made our country proud!

· 100 such deserving athletes will be sponsored by G Square within the next one year.
· G Square Wings of Fire Awards 2022 to Paralympians.
Hyderabad 11th October 2022: As the saying goes “when life throws stones at you, you have the chance to convert them into milestones”. That is what many of our Para sportspersons have done. They have fought their disabilities and made the nation proud through their accomplishments.
South India’s most trusted land aggregator and plot promoter- G Square Housing, decided to honor these real-life superheroes at their prestigious “G Square Wings of Fire Awards for the year 2022”.
The event was held at The Westin, Hyderabad and was graced with the presence of many esteemed dignitaries such as Mr. Anil MINZ, DIG GC RRY, Cum Director NCDE, Mr. B. Sai Praneeth, Indian Badminton Player, Mr. Eshwar N, CEO, G Square Housing and T. Sanjeevaiah, General secretary Para Sports Association of Telangana.
The Para sportspersons came from different national and international sports and represented their state or country at various levels. G Square felicitated these Paralympic awardees with various cash prizes (Rs 1,00,000/-, Rs 75,000/-, Rs 50,000/-) along with certificates and trophies.
Mr. Anil MINZ, DIG GC RRY, Cum Director NCDE said, “I feel deeply honored to be a part of this event and would like to thank the G Square Group for the same. I am delighted to play a part in recognizing the amazing contribution made by our awardees in their respective fields. These sportspersons are an inspiration to me and countless others.”
B Sai Praneeth, Indian Badminton Player, Olympian and World Championship Bronze Medalist said, “I am deeply grateful to G Square Group for inviting me to such an inspirational event. All these brave and talented para sportspersons are an excellent role model to me and everyone else who wants to make it big in sports as well as life.”
Mr. Eshwar N, CEO of G Square Housing said “We decided to introduce The Wings of Fire Awards as a part of our Corporate Social Responsibility. The event has been constituted with the objective of recognizing the contribution of Para-sportspersons of our country while also encouraging other talented para-sportspersons.
Overcoming your challenges is easier said than done. Yet, our awardees have shown that self-belief and hard-work can overcome all obstacles. Our society must admire their spirit and learn from their stories. Recognizing their contribution is our way of showing them that they can count on us for support at all times. We hope that it will also encourage other talented sportspersons to rise above their challenges and make our country proud. We are also going to sponsor 100 such deserving athletes within the next one year”
|Here’s the list of awardees:
|1,00,000/- Prize
|1
|Mariyappan Thangavelu
|Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award | Arjuna Awardee | Padma Shri Awardee | Paralympic Gold Medalist in High jump
|2
|Manasi Girishchandra Joshi
|International Para Badminton Player | World Number 1
|3
|Pranav Prashant Desai
|International Para Athletics Champion | Current World Rank 9th in Men’s 200m T64 | ASIA Rank 2nd in Men’s 200M T64
|4
|Bhagyashree Madhavrao Javad
|International Para Athletics Championship
|75000/- Prize
|5
|Gopinath K
|International Para Badminton Player | Kannada Rajyotsava Awardee 2021 | Kempegowda Awardee
|6
|Medha Jayanth
|International Para Athletics Champion
|7
|SR Tejaswini
|International Para Swimming Champion | Tamil Nadu Para State Championship Awardee
|50,000/- Prize
|8
|Venu Vinukoti
|International Para Athletics Athlete | Asian Ranking 5th | World Ranking 13th
|9
|CT/GD Birbhadra Singh – Hyderabad
|National Para Athletics Champion
|10
|INS/GD Ajay Kumar – Hyderabad
|Para Athletics Champion
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------