GAMING BLOCKCHAIN PROTOCOL: Tier 1 VC funds boosting the esports platform

Bitspawn is taking gaming to a new level! With a current estimated value of nine million USD, the new gaming blockchain protocol Bitspawn has highly developed tier 1 VC funds that are helping boost the esports platform. This is a big deal for gaming legitimacy as a profitable industry!
This esports tournament solution, built on the Solana blockchain, specially targets gamers keeping in mind their interests and makes gaming tournaments profitable and safe. Bitspawn provides solutions to issues associated with esports’ broken business model. The blockchain protocol offers player’s tournament solutions they’ve needed for a long time.
The gaming industry has previously faced roadblocks from shady tournaments and hosts. This means that, until now, competitions have been guilty of not paying on time and regular gamers have little chance of engaging with tournaments. Bitspawn was created as a solution to the need for legitimacy and accessibility in the gaming tournament world.
The company, which is based in the Cayman Islands, was founded by Eric Godwin, Lukas Kamandulis, Rhys Boulanger and Alex Lan in 2019. Combined, these founders have a strong command and extensive history in blockchain, esports and marketing.
The focus of Bitspawn, built for both digital athletes and social gamers, is on infrastructure-oriented solutions. Bitspawn is working on unlocking the possibilities for hundreds of millions of gamers, millions of teams, and tens of thousands of sponsors, advertisers, and organizers.
The aim of Bitspawn is to make esports accessible across the globe for each gamer. Bitspawn also focuses on the increasingly pronounced need for socialization in the gaming ecosystem. The company believes that socialization and collaboration between players, consumer's organizations and companies was what was missing in esports.
