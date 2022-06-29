Gaming Influencer Shubham Tiwari Inspiring Cricket Enthusiasts

June 29: Rising entrepreneur and gaming influencer, Shubham Tiwari from Bhilwara, Rajasthan, has been successful in making a career from affiliate marketing. Today, he is recognized amongst India’s top cricket experts and analysts due to his growing popularity on famous social media platforms.
In 2017, the legal status assigned to earnings through skill-based games became the talk of the town, and a great boost was witnessed in the online gaming industry. More and more people from across the nation, including a good majority of youngsters, have been joining the trend since then. With aspirations to make a name for themselves in the world of cricket. One such name that has been gaining enormous attention nowadays is self-employed gaming influencer, Shubham Tiwari.
Born on 3rd February 2003, Shubham Tiwari is a popular influencer, a rising entrepreneur, cricket expert and analyst, and a strategic affiliate marketer. The financial constraints and limitations during 2017 left him in immense ache for a better future. He was doing his schooling at Government School Suwana at the time. Once he learned about sports leagues through his close friend, his inner passion for Indian cricket and its team, motivated him to step foot in the world of online gaming. He has also completed his Bachelor's degree from Shiv Charan Mathur Mandalgarh college.
As an ardent cricket follower from a young age, Shubham always found a way to upgrade his knowledge in sports by reading articles by cricket experts. From watching ongoing telecasts of the cricket matches to the past match telecasts, he analyzed every player’s performance, gaming style, and other data to develop a better understanding of their game. Such exploration of the best players in the Indian cricket team has led Shubham to make good money from sports applications.
Such great experience and analytical skills directed Shubham to launch his own Telegram Channel which has about 117,912 followers today. After sharing his advice and expertise with his audience on Telegram, he began looking for more ways to help the world know about the benefits and importance of cricket applications to make money.
Be it predictions for upcoming cricket matches, post-match analysis, or winning team combinations, his daily tips have been helping his online community mint large sums of money just like him. Presently, he has over 45,000 subscribers on Youtube; 5078 followers on Facebook, 1,11,407 followers on Instagram; and 10,368 followers on Twitter.
“There are millions of people in India who love cricket passionately. I am one of them. Not everyone can get into the Indian cricket team or lead them, and earn revenue from it. But we do fantasize about it. So, why not do what you love and make money from it?”, says Shubham Tiwari.