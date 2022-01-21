Gaurav Bhatia, Ex MD Sotheby’s paves the way for next-generation of art connoisseurs

To become an art appraiser, one needs to become a simple appreciator of art first. A passion for art with knowledge is the two simple ingredients to build a connoisseur. In simple words, one must love gazing endlessly at aesthetic objects. The dictionary defines the term connoisseur as someone who understands the details, techniques, or principles of any art and is competent to act as a critical judge. Gaurav Bhatia, Sotheby’s Ex MD and present CEO of Maison India, on the basis of his expertise in art and lifestyle, shed light on the role of an art connoisseur.
Bhatia, who is a master of art and lifestyle, is on a mission to encourage people to look closely at art as a lifestyle. He is passionate about communicating his expertise to the next generation of aspirants who are looking to take art connoisseurs as a profession. ‘I began as an ardent admirer or art forms within history and the contemporary context in India. It was organic, visceral almost and an instant connection. That passion and chemistry are critical to becoming a connoisseur.”
He imparts knowledge to become a successful art connoisseur and delves into the limitless and surreal world of it. “There’s no way one can be an all-encompassing art connoisseur and no self-proclaimed connoisseur in the world is a know-it-all, simply because there are innumerable mind-boggling forms, types, and niches, within the broad subject of art that is constantly changing. So your best bet as a beginner art connoisseur is to rummage through everything you can your lay your hands on, about art.” He adds, “Therefore, the first step is to identify what art gravitates to you. Once you’ve determined what you love, you can start narrowing things down and find your niche.”
An art connoisseur is always familiar with the basic elements of art, and can opine on the way the light is understood, the iconography of shapes and textures, and may even advance a judgment on the artist’s intention in a particular work. To attain such expertise, one must immerse themselves in reading about painters and artists, how paints and lithographs are made, and how they find the inspiration to create.
There’s a difference between an art connoisseur and a person who consumes art. A person who appreciates art notices the beauty whereas an art connoisseur looks for the details and delves deep. This person is more informed on the general subject and that extra knowledge has the general effect of intensifying the love and respect he or she has for the art forms and the artists who deliver them. Along with instantly recognizing a Matisse or Picasso, a connoisseur is always able to elaborate on the influence these artists had on their contemporaries and descendants.
Furthermore, Ex MD Sotheby’s Gaurav Bhatia, advises aspiring art appraisers that the best way to develop their careers in the art industry is to earn their credentials beginning from reputed galleries, museums, or then auction houses. Along the way, networking becomes an important tool for the purpose of sharing stories. Being connected with an organization like an auction house or a gallery allows you to formally train and access live art and sales. It depends on your bent. In a museum, the idea is more education, in an auction house, one can take a hands-on approach. For instance, by touching a ceramic, one can take the idea of handling them and feel its weight and texture. By opening a drawer of a regency desk, one can better understand how the furniture was originally made. Institutes or auction houses maintain a unique collection that can be a valuable teaching aid for aspirants.
“If you want to learn how to be an art connoisseur, you must absorb everything like a sponge,” says Gaurav Bhatia, Sotheby’s Ex MD. “Art enthusiasts should never saturate themselves and always learn to unlearn. By doing this they can filter ideas and successfully find their own angles,” he adds.
To summarise, it is important to keep in mind that a connoisseur evaluates works of art on the basis of their experience. Therefore, the bottom line is to never pass up the opportunity to look hard at any work of art and pass your fingers over its surface. Ask a bunch of sharp question if required. You will invariably discover something revealing and profound. And that’s what makes you a well-learnt art connoisseur.