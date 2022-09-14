Gaurav Manoj Singh on the power of digital media and the ever-changing landscape of the digital world

Ever since digital media has set foot in our lives, the world has been halved into people who either treasure its presence or otherwise. The pros and cons of digital media are still a hot debate topic, and you will find Gaurav Manoj Singh singing its glory. This 23-year-old young lifestyle influencer is an inspiration for millions. But, that's not the only reason why he supports social media. There's more to it.
With his strong belief, Gaurav Manoj Singh says, "The advent of digital media has reformed our lives in unthinkable ways. If it wasn't for social media, do you think we would have progressed so immensely? Of course not!" Agree or not, this platform has bestowed us with superpowers that no other platform could have given us.
Speaking of which, Gaurav Manoj Singh says, "It has changed the rules of the game. Gone are the days when only authorities could express their views (intentionally or subliminally). Digital media is our channel where we have the freedom to express our points of view and share our talents. Gaurav Manoj Singh believes in this so much that it is no wonder he is one of the top names when it comes to digital influencers.
Don't you too think that after digital media's emergence, advancement is all that we have experienced? It's the domain itself that is volatile and creates new trends every now and then. In fact, Gaurav Manoj Singh surmises that digital media is governed by trends and updates, and that's what makes it even more outstanding.
"The digital media that we had 5 years ago isn't similar to today. Applications, layout, techniques, everything's changed. From Reddit to Facebook to Instagram to God knows where. Everyone and all the brands want to be in this online space. The picture of digital space changes every second and that's what we love about it. We adapt ourselves according to these changes or updates," Gaurav Manoj Singh further added.
The digital media is here to stay for centuries, the influencer lastly concluded.
