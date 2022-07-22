Gaurav Tingre - A Businessman, Car Enthusiast and Scale model collector...

From having immense knowledge of car brands and models to the meticulous care one provides to their cars, all of it proves that you’re a car enthusiast.
Among many, one such car enthusiast is entrepreneur Gaurav Tingre.
This Pune-based young and dynamic businessman is an ardent car lover whose knowledge and passion for automobiles know no bounds. Gaurav is a partner at Raojee Constructions and Ceramic Pro Pune. And he is the founder member of the Pune Supercar Club and also an active member of the Supercar Community of India. He loves to collect rare sneakers and scale models.
According to Mr Gaurav Tingre, a perfect supercar must have the following characteristics:-
Many of us must have had posters of our dream cars on the wall, wallpapers or even scale models.
A supercar is a car that combines speed, handling, and unique design and represents the pinnacle of the automaker's art.
In his opinion, a vehicle that has a mid-mounted engine has 2 seats and a minimum of 500hp is defined as a supercar.
• A vehicle that has a front or rear engine, At least 2 seats, 2 doors and a minimum of 400hp is defined as a sports car.
• A vehicle that has a mid-engine or rear engine has 2 seats, a minimum of 900hp, electric motors support, rare & a very limited production number is defined as a hypercar.
Things to consider whether a car should be considered a supercar: design, 0-100kmph acceleration, top speed, handling, power-to-weight ratio and price.
He believes that "Like humans, no supercar is perfect!!"
You can follow him on Instagram for amazing content related to cars:-
https://instagram.com/gauravtingre?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
https://instagram.com/ceramicpropune?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
https://instagram.com/punesupercarclub?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=