Gautam Nimmagadda Shares Key Considerations When Taking No-Code From Idea to Fruition

January 18: It won’t be an exaggeration to say that application development is heading towards a space where it is no longer reliant on IT. So are we saying that IT has become redundant? Certainly not!
Gautam Nimmagadda, Founder and CEO at Quixy, is on a mission to create a million citizen developers. According to him, the world is simply taking a technological leap where business users can now build scalable and secure digital experiences without requiring conventional support from IT. This leap, as per him, is majorly backed by No-Code innovation.
Over recent times, there has been a surge in no-code adoption in the existing remote setup, where on-the-go IT assistance isn’t available. As per Gartner, the reliance on remote development during the pandemic will continue to expedite no-code/low-code adoption. No-code platforms like Quixy are enabling non-technical users to build customized workflow and data-centric applications that meet their most critical priorities. With no-code development, building software solutions isn’t a question of a pipe dream anymore. But there is a right way of doing things, and if you want to take no-code from idea to fruition, you must focus on these two key aspects, as shared by Gautam.
Keep a close watch on shadow IT
Top leadership often makes a case against no-code platforms by highlighting the risks of Shadow IT, and they are not entirely unreasonable in doing so. As no-code enables business users to work independently of IT, there is always a risk of building half-baked applications beyond the purview of IT. Such insecure and fragile applications may float across departments, impeding the organization's ability to meet its innovation priorities. In other words, no-code platforms can enable business users to form a "secret society of application development” or Shadow IT.
A robust IT governance model can turn no-code development into a collaborative and transparent process, where roles and responsibilities are earmarked clearly.
You can follow a top-down model, with a central authority overseeing the entire citizen development program (containing numerous projects and initiatives).
IT and business leaders can also establish a no-code development management team that is run collaboratively with key stakeholders from both IT and business units. This partnership must be one in which both sets of stakeholders work together and toward a number of common goals:
● Educate key stakeholders on the benefits of a citizen development partnership
● Clearly defining the risks associated with as well as the risks of shadow IT development.
● Assign resources that can provide recommendations, best practices, and support to business units engaged in citizen development. For example, provide guidance on which types of tools suit different challenges.
● Ensuring constant communication relating to the development process and challenges.
Maintain a credible IT support
Spotting and getting rid of Shadow IT is not enough. You should leverage the abilities of the technical personnel to provide consistent IT support and resources for business users. Building a sense of collaboration between the respective parties is crucial in this regard.
IT leaders can formalize no-code development by building purposeful compartments. In each of these compartments, business users can independently create workflows, collaborate with professional developers to build more robust and complex applications, and take IT assistance and approval for business-critical no-code applications to ensure security standards, respectively. This level of collaboration and support can help you tap the full potential of no-code development.
The goal of no-code development is to create an environment in which business users can use no-code tools without fear of failure. The idea is to provide a learning path for non-IT individuals (marketing and sales teams, HR, etc.) who want to build applications actively and aren’t merely satisfied by playing second fiddle. Such a collaborative environment can provide them with the confidence to seek assistance not only from power users but also from the IT community as a whole.
On ending notes
The key to unlocking no-code potential is continuous service improvement. No-code adoption can make all the difference between delivering enhanced, priority-specific applications and sitting on redundant, un-optimized applications that don’t take the business forward.
No-code technology is brimming with possibilities, but without a proper foundation, organizations might not end up not leveraging it to its utmost potential. To derive the maximum value, business leaders must provide business users with integrated tools to build customized applications, with IT acting as a companion every step of the way.