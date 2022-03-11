Gay Aliens Society NFT Project Offers Potential Stardom

March 11: NFT collections offer holders rewards beyond the monetary value of the NFT itself. People want to belong to communities of like-minded individuals, such as others interested in the same NFT projects. In order to attract people to the collections, some offer rewards or incentives. Examples of typical rewards include a 1 in 10,000 chance of winning a Lamborghini or Rolex watch. The caution for purchasers is that many of these incentives turn out to be a “Rug Pull,” a fraudulent act of selling the NFTs from a collection, but not providing the project with the funds that are generated by the sale. This essentially leaves the NFT holders holding worthless JPEG files.
Other NFT collections, however, offer real, enticing, and lucrative incentives for owners. One of these collections is the Gay Alien Society NFT project. The project is a collection of 10,000 NFTs, each one offering the holder numerous benefits. In addition to having the non-fungible token, members of the Gay Aliens community will have access to exclusive benefits in the Gay Aliens Metaverse. The Augmented Reality (AR) platform combines the technologies of both AR and Blockchain to create AR versions of each of the Gay Aliens.
The Gay Aliens Society project is the vision of TimaMarso, a celebrity artist living in Miami, Florida. Marso and TokenSociety.io have teamed up to create digital art drawn by Marso, along with other content. Each alien starts out as one of twenty naked bodies that are randomly selected and then given Zodiac signs and symbols, such as Sun, Moon, Venus, and Rising. Then, Marso personally individualizes the artwork and aliens to make each one truly unique. In addition to the NFT, Gay Aliens Society also offers the opportunity for holders to see the alien brought to “life” in an animated series called Gay Aliens in Metaverse. The cartoon series, which Marso refers to as “Adult Swim x Sex in the City,” is in development and will be distributed by Archstone Entertainment. Archstone plans to distribute the Augmented Reality program on streaming services, cable television networks.
Holders of the NFTs will have a unique opportunity to see their aliens brought to life in a TV show! The aliens chosen for the show will earn licensing fees, royalties, and possibly even sponsorships. The opportunity is exciting in many ways! In addition to the series, the Gay Aliens owners will have access to exclusive online content in the Metaverse, which consists of six parcels of land, complete with a beach club, a nightclub, an event space, and even a sushi bar. If an AR community is not enough of an experience for the holders, they also might get invitations to real-life parties hosted by celebrities like Jake Resnicow. Numerous celebrities support the project including DJ Diplo, and Brooklyn Beckham, son of famous soccer player David Beckham. Gay Aliens Society NFT Project is not slowing down. The links to the Gay Aliens Instagram and NFT collection can be found below.
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gayalienssociety/
Opensea: https://opensea.io/collection/gay-aliens-society-gen-1