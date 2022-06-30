GDP growth in the Philippines may hit 7% and outsourcing is an important factor, says BruntWork

The Philippines may emerge as the second-fastest economy in Asia-Pacific (after India) with the latest revision of its GDP forecast rising to 7%. Moody’s Analytics has had several attempts at a forecast for this year, this being its third attempt. Notwithstanding, the revised forecast is largely positive.
Winston Ong, CEO of BruntWork shares some interesting data points backing up Moody’s Analytics.
“Google searches for Philippines virtual assistants are up 50% year on year. Equivalent searches for Indian virtual assistants are down 28% over the same period. It's clear that the demand for outsourcing labor in the Philippines is growing rapidly and we are seeing it in our headline numbers too.”
Despite the number of countries pushing outsourcing through their respective economic agendas, the Philippines BPO industry is worth 9% of GDP. The majority of international research places the Philippines as the number one trending country for outsourcing. New jurisdictions (think Fiji or Colombia) may threaten this, but for now, its popularity is irrefutable.
Contact center work continues to be the biggest contributor to outsourcing fuelling the Philippines’ growth in outsourced business services.
The importance of outsourcing to the growth of GDP in the Philippines
The number of people employed in the sector is substantial. Outsourcing employs around a million Filipinos performing a range of jobs in call centers, marketing and back office tasks.
What is clear despite the pandemic is that the Philippines is growing strongly as many other countries contract or experience negative growth.
A long history of outsourcing
Accenture is considered to be the company that kick-started the BPO industry in 1992, so the industry is now into its thirtieth year.
Companies utilize the Philippines for a range of outsourcing tasks, being customer support contact centers, back office services, data transcription, graphic design and website development.
The popularity of the Philippines for hiring back office staff is based primarily on its relatively low cost of living, and a workforce which comprises educated Filipinos with good spoken English language skills and a culture of working either day or night to service companies located in different time zones.
Remote work is driving growth
When western companies first began outsourcing to the Philippines in the mid-1990s, offshoring of functions like the contact center was little more than a way to provide an equivalent (or in some cases lesser) service at a lower cost.
However, the motivation for outsourcing has become more complex recently, as offshore skills have improved and companies have increasingly granted permission for their staff to work from home. This in and of itself has opened the possibility of offshore outsourcing in circumstances where company boards, shareholders or senior managers might have otherwise blocked it.
Customer experience has become a key differentiator in competitive and commoditised sectors such as telecommunications, energy and insurance. BPO vendors, like BruntWork, have had to support companies of all sizes to set up outsourced teams rapidly and offer larger cost reductions than their competitors by establishing “remote only” operating models.
The Philippines outsourcing industry is rapidly moving up the value chain to meet the changing demands of companies of all sizes, and it’s possible that every company over the next decade will try outsourcing to some degree.