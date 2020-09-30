Gene-Thing: A life Saving Investment For Personalised Health Care

Genes hold keys to well being, and they are great assets in the hands of the medical professionals to make meaningful and expeditious interventions to cure many life threatening ailments. There are about 28,000 to 30,000 genes in each cell, and nearly 12000 to 13000 genes in each of the chromosomes.
With natural diversity and lurking pathogens, the burden of genetic diseases has significantly risen in recent years despite significant advancements in health care. Many diseases can be predicted and researched with proper accuracy if the testing is done at the appropriate time is a well known belief in the medical fraternity.
All you need to know about Gene-thing
Gene-Thing is a revolutionary next-generation preventive health care service that is soon going to be launched by Pro Healthywayz. It’s a personal genetic test that decodes the genetic makeup and generates a report through which one can understand the health risks and personalize diet and fitness according to individual needs.
“With the launch of Gene-Thing, we are advancing our mission to make healthcare accessible, available and affordable. At Pro Healthywayz, we believe that the culture of prevention and healthy wellbeing should start at an early age,” said Rizwan Younus, CEO, Pro Healthywayz.
Designed for all age-groups, Gene-Thing contains 60+ parameters related to health, nutrition and fitness. The package is available across the country at a cost of Rs 19,999 and includes a saliva sample kit, report and counselling by a qualified genetic counsellor. The counselling can benefit the person in making better lifestyle choices by improving their diet. Gene-Thing also analyses the health risks and food and fitness traits based on one’s genetics.
What experts have to say
Rizwan Younus says that the growing number of lifestyle diseases, irrespective of the age groups, made us work to create this unique platform of prevention. “We launched this test in an endeavour to create a healthy future for individuals by expanding the umbrella of prevention,” he notes.
Getting personalised checkup at home
Gene-Thing is a salvia based user-friendly genetic test which can be done from the comfort of home. Reporting and testing involve cutting edge technology and international standards.
Personalised health check-ups can make one aware of the nutrition and health requirements. Knowing the genetic predispositions to various diseases assist an individual to delay or prevent the onset of diseases by modifying lifestyle.
Ensuring health benefits during the global pandemic
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has made people aware of the importance of health and well-being. More and more people are moving towards opting better nutrition and eating habits. Therefore, Gene-thing personalised test kit can prove beneficial in preventing health-related risks and diseases. This one-time investment may become the life shield, giving much health benefits.