Genewin Biotech ensures sustainable living to revolutionize the growth of agriculture in India

The increasing frequency of extreme weather events, urban air pollution, and contamination of oceans by plastic waste has dramatically increased awareness that human civilization faces an existential environmental crisis. Arguing for the same, humankind views its place on planet Earth as the cause of this crisis and of the reluctance to take meaningful and urgent action. To confront the situation, some brands are continually taking initiatives. One such brand that makes every possible effort to reduce pollution and make the country greener and cleaner is Genewin Biotech. The brand has been among the leading producers of tissue culture plants since 2006, and it has been working tirelessly to transform the expansion of agriculture in India in light of the current requirement.
The brand has a highly developed Research and Development division. It was established in 2007 and is led by COO Er. Goutham Palani who carefully produces tissue culture bamboo plants to reduce pollution by absorbing green house gases. Since bamboo is the plant with the highest rate of growth, restoring forests and damaged land with it can considerably lower carbon emissions.
Genewin Biotech, an ISO 9001:2015- certified business, aims to build a more robust ecosystem to produce more innovative goods quickly. The company was incepted in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, and is recognized by the Department of Biotechnology, which is a division of the NCS-TCP Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India. In a short span of time, tissue culture has emerged as a powerful technology that can be refined for the mass propagation of superior, high-yielding plants. These plants are sustainable, genetically pure, and have an excellent potential for future development.
The business, which is well-known for its highest quality, testing services, and analytical services, has consistently exported close to 80% of its goods to the USA, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Nepal, and Bangladesh. The company has repeatedly received awards for its outstanding services due to its innovative strategy and great vision to protect the environment. The company has won business and industrial excellence awards from the Indian Economic Development and Research Association and the "World quality commitment award" presented in Paris in October 2015.
When asked about his perspective, COO Er. Goutham Palani stated, "The fastest carbon sink that reduces pollution, increases oxygen production, and absorbs greenhouse gases is bamboo. The findings of the oximeter test indicate that the bamboo parks have an oxygen level of 30 to 35 percent, which is higher than the average air oxygen content of 21 percent and lower than 15 percent in cities. Developed countries use bamboo as a protective measure to shield their villages and crops from constant washing. Because they act as a water barrier, bamboo roots reduce erosion. Additionally, bamboo uses a significant amount of nitrogen, which lowers water pollution."
The brand believes that for everyone to live a healthy and happy life while using the world's resources and leaving room for the wilderness and wildlife, people must follow the principles of sustainable living. To put it another way, it must entail modes of living that promote health and wellbeing while minimizing the extinction of species and the natural world. And the brand Genewin Biotech is round-the-clock working to produce good quality and disease-free bamboo, banana, vanilla, aloe vera, pomegranate, turmeric, and ginger plants on a wide scale through tissue culture techniques to further help people live a healthier lifestyle.
Genewin Biotech ensures sustainable living to revolutionize the growth of agriculture in India
The increasing frequency of extreme weather events, urban air pollution, and contamination of oceans by plastic waste has dramatically increased awareness that human civilization faces an existential environmental crisis. Arguing for the same, humankind views its place on planet Earth as the cause of this crisis and of the reluctance to take meaningful and urgent action. To confront the situation, some brands are continually taking initiatives. One such brand that makes every possible effort to reduce pollution and make the country greener and cleaner is Genewin Biotech. The brand has been among the leading producers of tissue culture plants since 2006, and it has been working tirelessly to transform the expansion of agriculture in India in light of the current requirement.