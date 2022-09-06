Get high on style

Roadster keeps your style quotient sky-high with its collections that reflect the trends around the world
Fashion, it seems, changes almost by the hour. It takes a lot of design-consciousness and acumen to keep lines in vogue. Formal, casual or even sportswear, the element of style is a part of every attire, and even accessory. And this is just where Roadster scores.
The Roadster brand has up-to-the-minute offerings that you will be delighted to choose from. Designed for the urban style-conscious men and women, Roadster has always kept up with the ever-changing fashion landscape. In a segment that is competitive and difficult to stand out, the Roadster brand has made a significant impact since its inception, and is on a sharp growth path.
Roadster has been re-inventing, re-imagining and reviving its collections, season after season. This is in keeping with a youth-oriented approach. Just browsing through Roadster’s clothing, footwear and accessories, for both men and women, will give you an idea about the contemporary aesthetics. You can now access and purchase all the merchandise from Roadster online on Myntra.
For him
The collection for men from Roadster is diverse, rugged and edgy. It is exactly what you need to bring new life into your wardrobe while keeping up with your personal style. A pair of solid grey-green slim-fit chinos with a white shirt and black mid-rise sneakers is a simple, yet statement-making outfit for summer.
If checks are your thing, then grab any Roadster cotton casual checked shirt. Layer it over a light-coloured T-shirt, with straight-fit distressed jeans and canvas dark blue slip-ons for a comfy look. Pair the same checked shirt with a plain black T-shirt, dark slim-fit jeans and leather loafers for the evening. Gel your hair to perfection and complete the look.
Roadster jackets are definitely discussion-worthy. Take your pick from cotton, polyester or polyurethane ones in a printed or solid version, depending on your mood. These are perfect to bulk up any outfit. Or go for a biker jacket that will shield you from the elements while bringing definition to your shoulders.
There are also sweatshirts and quilted jackets for the colder months, making this a good time to pick a couple to tackle the winter. Roadster accessories are always on trend, so pick up a watch or sunglasses that complement your look.
For her
Roadster is the brand of choice for the woman who is fearless and bold. The pieces exude self-assurance, meant for a woman who knows her mind. There isn’t an excessive use of flower motifs or delicate patterns which adds to the practical and mature appeal of the collection.
Pick up a pair of slim-fit light-washed jeans, white sneakers and a solid olive coloured sweatshirt from Roadster. Pair this easy-going ensemble with your favourite matte lipstick and mascara from your make-up kit to up the glam. A pair of flared culottes, a casual shirt with tied-up front and heeled boots are all you need to create a high-style outfit.
Sleeveless puffer jackets layer perfectly over full-sleeved T-shirts. Go for skinny jeans and black, flat sneakers for a skater girl vibe. Choose a grey sleeveless high-low top with deep-toned leggings along with flats, and apply a bright lipstick. Also, don’t forget to use an epilator for smooth arms.
