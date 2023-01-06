Get Hired with Our Job Guarantee Programs: Job Seekers' Career Boosters

New Delhi (India), January 06: With the ever-rising technological advancements, Organizations always wish to stay more competitive. For this, they need the best talents. So when they want to hire, they prefer skilled candidates. As a result, landing a job may be difficult if the job seeker lacks the skills that the company currently expects. If you are a recent graduate or job seeker, finding your dream job can be stressful and difficult if you have not yet upgraded your skills. So you must upskill to pursue a successful career.
HKR Trainings, a well-known provider of trending IT courses, has launched several Job Guarantee Programs. With the help of these programs, learners can now upgrade their skills while simultaneously getting assistance in landing jobs in top-notch companies around the globe.
HKR Training's 100% job guarantee programs:
Designed for fresh graduates and job seekers, the Job Guarantee Program by HKR Trainings aims to help learners get hired in their dream roles by upskilling them in line with corporate standards. To facilitate the learners' pursuit of a fantastic professional career, HKR Trainings has introduced the following programmes as part of this job guarantee program:
- Data Science Job Guarantee Program
- Full-Stack Java Developer Job Guarantee Program
- Full-Stack Python Developer Job Guarantee Program
- Full Stack Web Developer Job Guarantee Program, and
- Digital Marketing Job Guarantee Program.
Through this 100% job guarantee programme, HKR Trainings aims to upskill the learners, bridging the gap between the learners' skills and the corporate requirements. Industry experts will train the learners. So by the end of the program, the learners will be confident in the concepts and can work solely on the projects. "This is a one-year programme in which the course duration is five months," says this platform.
HKR Trainings assure a 100% job guarantee* to the learners within 6 to 7 months after the course completion. They guarantee a refund of the course fee if the learner cannot be placed within the specified time frame.
Introducing this 100% job guarantee program, Mohammed Mohsin, CEO of HKR Trainings, states, "We know the struggle the job seekers undergo in search of a job. So we have launched this Job Guarantee programme aimed at fresh graduates and job seekers, focusing on training them as per the current job requirements and helping them get hired in this crowded and highly competitive space.
How does this process work?
To leverage the benefits of this 100% job guarantee program, the learners need to follow the below steps.
- Get enrolled: To get started with this 100% job guarantee program, you need to enrol in the course by clicking on "enrol now" on the HKR Trainings website or contacting the customer support team.
- Get trained: Industry experts will train and guide you once enrol on the course. Usually, this will be a five-month program.
- Get a Job: When you complete your training, you will get placement assistance from a dedicated placement manager. He would assist you in getting hired by a top-notch company with the best pay. HKR Training will guarantee a 100% refund if you are not hired.
Where can I be placed?
Our 100% job guarantee programme ensures the best placements after the successful completion of the program. We have a dedicated placement team to help you find the best job. We provide training considering the current market trends and industry standards. HKR Trainings have Tie-ups with several top-notch companies like Infosys, Amazon, Wipro, Microsoft, HCL, Cognizant, etc. When you complete the course, we will forward your updated profiles to these companies.
What is the salary package?
We will ensure that you earn the skills that will help you stand ahead of the other aspirants. When you complete this course, you will be able to prove your credibility. You will also get practical skills that enable you to work better than others, so you can breeze through your interview. A fresher or job aspirant who has attended HKR's 100% job guarantee programme can expect to earn a minimum of Rs. 6 lakh per year. The salary packages may vary based on the skills, job profile, company, and location.