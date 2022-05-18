Get ready to ace the wedding season with Charmi Jhaveri's elegant clothing styles

It’s time for that season of the year which doesn’t follow very often... we are talking about the wedding spree! As soon as the wedding bell starts to twirl, it’s time to jump into your outfits and swirl like a diva. A cosmic outfit idea and are you perplexed with yours? Don’t worry, Charmi Jhaveri has always been an inspiration when it comes to fashion. She is our ready-to-go fashion inspo.
Speaking of this year’s wedding season, we are sure you want to have something trendy and traditional. Charmi Jhaveri has curated a few ethnic outfits that will blaze your wedding look. So start making notes...
If you want to wear something outstanding, let an Indo-Western outfit do its magic. Charmi Jhaveri shows the best when it comes to Indo-Western. The influencer's indo-western stitched saree from Thoda Drama is perfect for this summer's weddings. It will make you feel unique, plus it is super comfy and won’t irk you during wedding functions. Charmi completed the look by adding chunky and intricate earrings, bangles, and shimmery champagne heels.
Another Indo-western that can bestow you with the perfect wedding look is Charmi Jhaveri's Patola set. The influencer wore a pink ornate Patola kurta from Ilapti and paired it with a pink-white dyed palazzo. She completed the look with heavy earrings, hath kada and champagne heels. Fetch this look when you want it to be traditional yet modern. An intricately designed kurta will surely pass your wedding vibe test.
Speaking of wedding seasons, how can we skip the most beautiful lehengas? Charmi Jhaveri has already posted a myriad of reels and stills donning the most beautiful lehengas. The most recent is Raagsutra's elegant purple lehenga.
Charmi's style is unprecedented. She had steered our way to fashionable wedding season attire. The influencers on fleek styling are admired by several brands, which is why she got a chance to work with a few clothing brands and labels.