Get to Know Doctors Emil and Rada Shakov

Doctors Emil Shakov and Rada Shakov have been impressing the medical industry with their ability to transform lives. Both doctors from separate fields, the two have dedicated their careers to using their certifications to improve the lives of their patients through pioneering techniques in skin care, weight loss, and aesthetics.
About Dr. Emil Shakov and Dr. Rada Shakov
Although their efforts are now combined to change the lives of their patients, the two doctors began their medical journeys on different paths.
Dr. Emil Shakov trained in advanced surgery techniques as a board-certified surgeon, which gave him the unique skill set necessary to begin practicing advanced aesthetics, anti-aging, hair transplantation, and weight loss techniques. He now incorporates these advanced techniques into his practices at the Youth Fountain.
Dr. Rada Shakov began her practice as a gastroenterologist, which equipped her with the knowledge of the human body necessary to begin studying non-surgical weight loss techniques. Now a multi-published author, Dr. Rada Shakov is a leading aesthetics and weight loss doctor who helps patients achieve their goals every day at the Youth Fountain.
How They Help Patients
Dr. Emil Shakov and Dr. Rada Shakov both strive to bring patients the transformations they are looking for. The two doctors are highly specialized in aesthetics, both in surgery and in non-surgical procedures. The doctors work hard in skin care services, using top-tier products such as Botox, Jeuveau, Restylane and Juvéderm, with other advanced techniques for a youthful, healthy appearance.
Additionally, both doctors have had impressive success with weight loss techniques, helping you achieve the weight you’ve always dreamed of. If you’re looking for a youthful, renewed and healthy appearance, Dr. Emil Shakov and Dr. Rada Shakov are more than equipped to help you reach your goals.
Achieve a Youthful, Beautiful Appearance at the Youth Fountain
Benefit from the expertise of Dr. Emil and Dr. Rada in a variety of ways! Here are some of the transformative services provided at the Youth Fountain.
● Skin care services. The Youth Fountain offers a variety of skin care to help patients achieve a youthful, ageless look. Injections such as Botox, Dysport, and Jeuveau are offered to tackle problems such as wrinkles, dimples, or frown lines. Dermal fillers are used to plump areas to create a youthful look.
● Weight loss services. Dr. Emil Shakov and Dr. Rada Shakov are expert weight loss doctors. Equipped with years of experience, both doctors offer weight loss programs and plans, including an hCG plan. Each weight loss plan is tailored to the individual’s unique needs.
● Body contouring services. The Drs. Shakov are very knowledgeable in the area of body contouring. Body contouring is a highly effective, non-surgical way to sculpt your body into the desired appearance.
The work of Dr. Emil Shakov and Dr. Rada Shakov is changing the world, one transformation at a time. As extremely knowledgeable doctors in their field, their work at the Youth Fountain is groundbreaking and lifechanging.
Visit site : https://theyouthfountain.com/