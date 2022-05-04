Get your jewelry styled by Om Son’s Sunny Shandil for your D-Day & become talk of the town

The wedding season is making noise all over the town, so many people around us and even celebrities are getting married. While the 'Shaadi ka khana' is the most important thing for most of us, some of us still focus on the bride's outfit and her jewelry. No matter how much we try, we cannot get enough of that mesmerizing lehenga and those beautiful choodas, maang tikkas, necklaces, etc. We keep wondering who is the talented stylist and designer behind this whole look. Many jewelry designers make statement pieces that enhance the bride's whole look; one such jewelry designer who is one of the favorite stylists among the B-Town brides is Sunny Shandil.
The Om Son's founder Sunny Shandil's charming and unique jewelry pieces have given him the high-level status today in B-Town. His knowledge of styling and his way of treating every bride with the same love have made him everyone's favorite. From designing palki kaleeras for Neha Kakkar to designing unique sliver kaleeras for Afsana Khan, designing peepal patti kaleera's and gold pleated butterfly karleera's for Shraddha Arya's chura ceremony and wedding, Sunny has done it all. The designer has styled many other celebrity brides for their D-day, and this list can go on and on.
With a visionary mindset and the urge to bring something new to the market, Sunny meticulously directs his brand, Om Son's. The jewelry store was incorporated in 1983, and Sunny became a part of his family business in the year 1995. Since the start, the brand has made many brides live their dream fairytale wedding by styling them with the perfect jewelry. However, at the very start, the story was not the same, the family business started at a very small scale, but with immense hard work and dedication, they could build a good reputation in the market. As a result, they opened their new store in 2004 named Om Son's bridal store. Sunny's enthusiasm to change the market has helped him maintain the store's position and has also helped in expanding the business all over India.
Talking about the jewelry market, Sunny Shandil shares, "These days bride's to be are becoming more fond of designer pieces of jewelry, and we at Om Son's make sure to stay up to date with the latest trends. The Brides usually go for Uncut, Kundan, and contemporary Indian ethnic jewelry pieces, and we make sure to provide them with pieces that compliment their personalities. We put in a lot of thought before making any piece; we make sure that we know the likes and dislikes. With that, we also customize jewelry according to the bride's traditional beliefs and outfits."
Further giving some styling tips Sunny added, "These days wearing a heavy outfit with heavy jewelry is in trend. I would suggest that a bride first decide the D-Day's fit, then go for jewelry selection, finalizing the makeup artists, and finally selecting the photographer. For outfits, brides should either go for the traditional red color or they can go for a light pastel color fit. At the same time, the groom should match their mala and kaligi with the bride's outfit. Doing this will undoubtedly enhance their look and make them look like an absolute power couple."
Om Son's Bridal store offers a wide range of designer bridal jewelry, including exquisite choodas, party wear sets, glass and metal bangles, Kundan neckpieces, etc. The brand is based in New Delhi, so if you are a bride-to-be who wants to get styled by Sunny Shandil and look breathtaking on her wedding day, you know where to go.
Get your jewelry styled by Om Son’s Sunny Shandil for your D-Day & become talk of the town
The wedding season is making noise all over the town, so many people around us and even celebrities are getting married. While the 'Shaadi ka khana' is the most important thing for most of us, some of us still focus on the bride's outfit and her jewelry. No matter how much we try, we cannot get enough of that mesmerizing lehenga and those beautiful choodas, maang tikkas, necklaces, etc. We keep wondering who is the talented stylist and designer behind this whole look. Many jewelry designers make statement pieces that enhance the bride's whole look; one such jewelry designer who is one of the favorite stylists among the B-Town brides is Sunny Shandil.