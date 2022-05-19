GetKicks combines technology and sneakers to bring something new to the crypto community

May 19: NFT trends are changing more quickly than ever before. The rise of gamification is the most significant NFT trend, with user engagement and revenues increasing globally. So let's dive into the world of gamification!
Upcoming projects are now tapping into the power of gamification by embedding it into their blockchain platform. With a well-thought-out scheme, these projects can create meaningful and engaging experiences for their users. Furthermore, by incorporating gamification into an NFT project, project owners can build meaningful and lasting relationships with their users.
GetKicks is building the first-ever sneaker collectible, blockchain-based game. GetKicks aims to explore the unique possibilities of integrating blockchain with sneaker collecting. GetKicks will tap into the thrill of sneaker collecting and attract a whole new audience by transforming it into a blockchain-based game.
Intending to create an entryway for the sneakerheads into Web 3, GetKicks will be bringing footwear enthusiasts closer to the crypto world. The game will be powered by tokens used to render benefits to the players. One must progress through the game and dominate the leaderboards to collect tickets.
Marathon tournaments are another critical component of this project. This is where players will be able to earn tokens, Kicks, and Kickboxes by competing against each other. To win the marathon events, one must reach the top of the leaderboard and compete against the other players. PvP mode is another feature that will be introduced in this game. In this feature, players will have an option to challenge each other in a 1v1 setting. In addition, players can stake their tokens against each other in real-time. By closing PvP tournaments on time, players can also win prizes unique to this play mode.
Kick NFT holders will have access to the best utilities in the market. Players will be able to level up their kicks by upgrading them to the latest models and unlock new perks. For example, players can lease their kicks for a dedicated number of days or add accessories to their kicks to enhance their stats. The game will also feature a marketplace where you can purchase and sell accessories. These accessories can also be used to improve the stats for your Kick.
It will be an excellent experience for sneakerheads to be able to own their kicks with a digital reflection of themselves. This feature will allow players to build meaningful and lasting relationships with the projects that they support. By tapping into the thrill of sneaker collecting and bringing it to the blockchain, GetKicks will introduce something new to the crypto world.