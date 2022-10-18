GetReadyWithEclat trends on Twitter as the Vitamin C Serum by premium Skincare brand gets a new look

On October 14th, on the popular Social Media platform ‘Twitter’, #GetReadyWithEclat was trending among the top 5 trends. Twitteratis across India started to trend the hashtag for the e’clat superior as the luxury skincare brand recently revamped Vitamin C Serum, one of the best-selling products of the brand. The most logical skincare brand has unveiled new aesthetically pleasing packaging for the upcoming festive season to celebrate skin regeneration. e’clat superior which is known for its wide range of niche skincare products including Serums has decided to revamp the packaging of Vitamin C Serum which is for skin brightening and radiance.
People on the bird app while using the #getreadywitheclat praised the brand for the decision to upgrade the packaging of Vitamin C Serum and as per the Twitteratis, it would help them to distinguish between different serums by several other skincare brands and Vitamin C Serum by e’clat Superior. In short, the new packaging is instantly recognizable and offers a reliable means of distinction.
Talking more about the decision to revamp the packaging of Vitamin C Serum, Sandeep Gupta, the Founder of e’clat superior stated, “This is the Festive Season and this is the time when people are very conscious about the skincare routine and for the same, they purchase skincare products which they find effective. Packaging, without a doubt, plays a crucial role to protect, advertise, inform, and sell and is one of the major decidability factors for the purchase. Additionally, our new packaging is not just aesthetically pleasing but also serves as a reliable means of distinction from other serums available in the market. The new packaging is designed after in-depth research and is also aimed at elevating the brand with decorative elements that draw viewers in this festive season.”
The Vitamin C Serum by e’clat superior is often praised by consumers as this super antioxidant has the ability to lighten skin, combat free radicals, and remove pigmentation like no other serum available in the market. Loaded with the goodness of Vitamin C, the serum assists people in reducing the appearance of wrinkles while also enhancing skin tone and luminosity.
Earlier, last week, e’clat superior also announced a bumper Festive Season Sale Discount of a flat 40% on premium skincare range. The sale commenced on 23rd September and ended on 25th September. The sale witnessed a huge response from consumers, proving why e’clat superior is one of the most preferred high-end skincare brands with the fastest pace of growth in India.