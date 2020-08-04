Giampaolo Ienna is Raring to be at the top in the US as an entrepreneur with brilliant business skills

Understanding the needs of his clients, Giampaolo Ienna makes sure that their dream of owning a comfortable home is realized.
In a competitive business, only those who stand out with their unique skills can successfully achieve soaring heights in their business, especially in the real estate business. Buying and selling a house requires a personal connection and trust with the clients, and only a select few can stand out in the market with their efficient business skills, one of them is Giampaolo Ienna.
Ienna lives in Manhattan, USA, and hails from Palermo, Italy. Ienna believes in serving his clients with a personal touch. He says that selling a home should not feel like a business transaction; it should be personal and real.
Ienna understands his client’s ambition and background to build a repo with them, and then to use that to search a house perfect for them economically and emotionally.
Ienna used to be in the music and hospital industries and showed signs of becoming a great entrepreneur. It was during this time that he built his elite list of clients. Ienna jumped to the real estate business and also pursued other profitable ventures like construction fields and technology. Ienna has always remained approachable and has also helped colleagues and contemporaries in testing times for them to sustain their business.
His family has been in the real estate business since the early 1950s, and he currently works at Elegran Real Estate and Developments , a leading Real Estate agency based in New York. The effectiveness and efficiency with which Ienna functions can be credited to his lineage, his market awareness, and personal human connection with his clients.
This personal approach has helped Ienna expand his elite clientele to the celebrities, with whom he is currently working in the Hamptons. Ienna makes sure that his team keeps on their rigorous market research and surveys, to facilitate the right pricing and right quality of the house as per the client’s requirements. He strives to give his clients, the best possible deals by realizing their dreams of having a brilliant home.
Giampaolo Ienna’s meticulous efforts and personal connection with his clients has made him the go-to name for buying and selling luxurious, comfortable houses in Manhattan.