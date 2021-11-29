Gianluigi Ventre discuss the benefits of leaving behind the 40-hour workweek

Is it time for a work revolution? The average workday runs from 9 am to 5 pm. With most professionals working five days, Monday to Friday, that leaves very little time for anything else in your day. The 9 to 5 lifestyle has been shunned by many people, terming it as restricting. This has snowballed into what Gianluigi Ventre define as the start of another work revolution.
The past couple of years have set off a shift in employees and employers. According to Gianluigi Ventre, most people are beginning to realize that a 40-hour workweek is pointless. In fact, it makes people less productive than they would be working shorter weeks. He adds that the ideal work model should lead to productivity and fulfillment in and out of work.
The 40-hour workweek is a carryover from 1817 when it was implemented. Back then, people sometimes worked more than 70 hours a week. However, it is safe to say that it's time the 40-hour week retired. Studies into the benefits and downsides of this work model have proved that the model needs to change. Gianluigi Ventre explains that the world has so much more to offer these days. Therefore, people cannot afford to tie all their time to their careers.
Personal sentiments aside, there is evidence to support the abolishment of the 40-hour week. Gianluigi Ventre notes that people who work long hours all week are less healthy than those who work less. He adds that working for 8 hours a day increases the chances for mistakes to be made since people are less alert.
With the fast-paced nature of the world today, employee attention is split in a thousand directions. Therefore, a 40-hour week only serves to frustrate them as they have to sacrifice parts of their lives for work. This new revolution has also been set off by increased awareness of the benefits of working less and avoiding burnout.
Gianluigi Ventre state that the 40-hour workweek is outdated. It is time to adopt a new, more productive system that encourages balance in personal and professional lives.