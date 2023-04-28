GIBS Business School secures amazing ranking in GHRDC - 2023 survey for BBA program, named 7th among Top BBA Colleges of Eminence in India

GIBS Business School is proud to announce that we have been ranked 7th among the Top BBA Colleges of Eminence in India by the Global Human Resource Development Centre (GHRDC) in their 2023 survey. This achievement is a testament to our commitment to providing high-quality education to our students.
The GHRDC is a prestigious organization that has been conducting surveys on educational institutions in India since 199. Their surveys are widely recognized as one of the most comprehensive and reliable sources of information on the quality of higher education in India.
In addition to being ranked 7th overall, GIBS Business School has also been ranked 6th in Karnataka and 8th in the South Region by GHRDC for our BBA program. These rankings are a reflection of our dedication to providing an exceptional educational experience to our students, and we are grateful for the recognition.
The BBA program at GIBS Business School is designed to provide our students with a well-rounded education that prepares them for success in the business world. Our curriculum is constantly updated to ensure that our students are learning the most relevant and up-to-date information. We also provide our students with hands-on learning opportunities through internships, industry visits, and guest lectures.
GIBS Business School has a team of highly qualified faculty members who are dedicated to the success of our students. Our faculty members are not just teachers, but also mentors who guide our students through their academic journey and help them achieve their full potential.
We are also proud of our state-of-the-art campus, which provides our students with a comfortable and conducive learning environment. Our campus is equipped with modern classrooms, a well-stocked library, a computer lab, and other facilities that enable our students to learn and grow.
At GIBS Business School, we believe that education should not just be about academics, but also about personal growth and development. We encourage our students to participate in extracurricular activities, sports, and cultural events, which help them build leadership skills, teamwork, and confidence.
We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to our faculty, staff, students, and alumni who have all contributed to this achievement. Without their hard work, dedication, and support, we would not have been able to achieve this milestone.
Moving forward, we will continue to work tirelessly to provide our students with the best possible education and to prepare them for success in the business world. We are committed to maintaining our high standards and to ensuring that GIBS Business School remains one of the top BBA colleges in India
For more information about GIBS Business School and our BBA program, please visit our website at www.gibsbschool.com.
Survey Links:
- http://www.ghrdc.org/website/BBASurvey/2023/OverallRank.html
- http://www.ghrdc.org/website/BBASurvey/2023/State-wise.html
- http://www.ghrdc.org/website/BBASurvey/2023/Region-wise.html
Why GIBS Business School is considered as one of the best BBA College in Bangalore:
- Well-rounded education that prepares students for success in the business world.
- Constantly updated curriculum with the latest industry trends and practices.
- Hands-on learning opportunities through internships, industry visits, and guest lectures.
- GIBS Finishing School provides training in communication, leadership, and personal branding.
- State-of-the-art campus with modern facilities and a comfortable learning environment.
- Highly qualified faculty members who are dedicated to the success of their students.
- Emphasis on personal growth and development through extracurricular activities, sports, and cultural events.
- Value Added Programs (VAPs) that enhance the overall learning experience for students.
- Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) who bring a wealth of industry experience to the classroom.
- Innovation, Research & Entrepreneur (IRE) School that provides training and support for aspiring entrepreneurs.
- Global Exposure through international exchange programs that enable students to study at partner universities around the world.
- Business Mastery Programme (BMP) that focuses on developing students' business acumen through comprehensive coverage of topics such as finance, marketing, and operations.
- Sports Management Programme (SMP) that offers specialized training in sports management for students interested in pursuing a career in the sports industry.
- Unique Mentoring Model that pairs students with industry professionals for personalized guidance and support.
- Credit Based Industry Project that allows students to gain practical experience working on real-world business problems.
Pursuing a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree from a top college in Bangalore, such as GIBS Business School, can be a great way to kickstart your career in the field of business management. Here are some of the benefits of pursuing a BBA from a good college and the career opportunities it can provide:
Quality Education: Top BBA colleges in Bangalore, like GIBS Business School, provide high-quality education that covers all aspects of business management. The curriculum is designed to provide students with a strong foundation in business concepts and practical skills that are necessary for success in the business world.
Industry Exposure: Good BBA colleges in Bangalore have tie-ups with industry partners, which provide students with opportunities to gain real-world exposure through internships, projects, and industry visits. This exposure is critical for developing practical skills and preparing for the job market.
Career Opportunities: Pursuing a BBA degree from a top college can open up a wide range of career opportunities in areas such as finance, marketing, human resources, operations, and entrepreneurship. Graduates can work in various sectors such as banking, finance, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and technology.
Higher Pay: Pursuing a BBA degree from a top college in Bangalore can lead to higher-paying jobs as compared to those who do not have a degree or have a degree from a less reputed college.
Global Recognition: Bangalore is a hub of business and entrepreneurship, and pursuing a BBA degree from a top college in Bangalore can provide global recognition, as well as better prospects for studying abroad or working with international organizations.
In conclusion, pursuing a BBA degree from a top college in Bangalore like GIBS Business School can provide a strong foundation for a successful career in the field of business management. With its focus on quality education, practical learning, industry exposure, and career opportunities, GIBS Business School is a top choice for students looking to pursue a BBA degree in Bangalore.