GIBS secured the AAA rank in the list of top business schools in India by Career 360

December 01: GIBS Business School, one of the top management schools in India, secured AAA rank in the list of top business schools in India by Career 360.
Career 360 is known for its transparent ranking based on various quality metrics and parameters. Every year, it analyses over 500 colleges across multiple domains.
The ranking is determined by factors such as student quality, research output, industry interface, referred publications, and academic productivity.
Training and placements are ranking parameters, and GIBS is well-known for its placements in top MNCs and global groups.
GIBS has always believed that the institute's primary goal should be to develop its students into future corporate leaders by providing them with appropriate exposure to these eminent industry experts.
GIBS launched a number of innovative programmes to prepare its students for success. Its placement and training records are excellent. The efforts are ongoing, and GIBS has earned the reputation of trust value. The institute's rankings are year after year. The AAA rank by Career 360 is a reflection of continuing efforts and efficiency.
GIBS management is very thankful for this reward and acknowledges the efforts of all GIBains. It's the result of the contributions and unwavering support of GIBains that reflect the ever-growing stature of GIBS.
Career 360 ranking is another feather in GIBS' cap, and GIBS is committed to adding more feathers.
A PGDM programme from GIBS means recognition for your credentials. Once you successfully graduate from GIBS, regardless of the location, your career is now acknowledged with a qualified degree. You will have an increase in your credentials among other business people.
GIBS deserves success and hopes to improve its ranking in the upcoming year.