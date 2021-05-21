GiftstoIndia24x7 offers rakhis & gifts to suit the choices of all types of brothers on Raksha Bandhan

India, 20/05/21: Raksha Bandhan is one of the most awaited festivals in India which celebrates the brother-sister bond. The festival comes with a sense of happiness and brings the entire family together. Every year, Raksha Bandhan is celebrated with immense fervour by sisters and brothers of all ages. Generations come together to celebrate the day with their beloved siblings. Sisters tie the sacred thread on the wrists of their brother and pray for their happiness. The brothers take a vow to protect the sisters in every thick and thin. It is a tradition that has remained constant since ages. Even today, the spirit of the celebrations remains unaltered. But the rakhi designs have evolved with the changing times and trends. GiftstoIndia24x7 offers various kinds of rakhis and gifts that cater to various sections of the society and age groups.
The rakhis adorn the wrists of the brothers like precious jewelleries. It acts as an indelible impression of the love shared between siblings. Different types of brothers prefer different kinds of rakhis and gifts. Thus, the selection of the rakhis by the sisters play a very important role. GiftstoIndia24x7 makes the selection process easy by offering various kinds of rakhis, accompaniments and gifts. From traditional to modern rakhi designs, there are countless options to choose from. Rakhis, accompaniments and gifts are generally chosen considering the age-group of the brothers.
The team of GiftstoIndia24x7 presents rakhis and gifts that have all your requirements and tastes covered. New born babies have delicate and soft skin. Considering this fact, the site offers soft and premium quality rakhis. The soft satin pastel shade threads with large rubber cartoon figures prevent choking. These adorn the little wrists of baby brothers without causing him any discomfort. The enthralling gifts available for infant brothers in the site include johnson baby set, soft toys and clothes set.
Kids are fascinated by cartoon characters and often want to delve deep in the superhero world. Keeping this in mind, the rakhi designs include superhero or cartoon characters like doraemon, superman and spiderman. As rakhi accompaniments, you could give chocolates or sweets. Kids especially look forward to the rakhi gifts with unflinching enthusiasm. The curation team of GiftstoIndia24x7 has carefully chosen the rakhi gifts keeping the interests of the little ones in mind. The suitable gifts for the kid brothers include school accessories, colouring books, games, cars, watches, personalised gifts and more.
Teenage is one of the most exciting phases in an individual’s life. GiftstoIndia24x7 offers superhero, metal and rebel themed rakhis which will surely excite and thrill your teenage brother. It also offers rakhi accompaniments which includes chocolates, sweets, thali and lots more. Considering their tastes and preferences, the gifts would include watches, vouchers, game consoles, mobiles, backpacks, deodorants and more.
Much to your delight, there are rakhi designs meeting the needs of working brothers too. The rakhis featuring contemporary designs, trendy elements and bright colours are perfect for the young working professionals. If your brother swears by the old world charm, you could also give them traditional themed rakhis. These designs boast themes like om, beads, metals, stones, ganesh and rudraksh. The rakhi accompaniments would be chocolates, sweets, dry fruits, thalis, trays, roli chawal. Gifts for working professionals should meet their everyday needs. The customers could choose from options like watches, laptop bags, fancy apparels and accessories, perfumes, cufflink tie set and more.
GiftstoIndia24x7 makes an effort to make Raksha Bandhan special for the married brothers. It offers traditionally paired rakhi and lumba that act as a token of your love for your brother and sister-in-law. It also marks the welcome of your sister-in-law in your family. These rakhi and lumba sets portray themes like ganesh with om, rudraksh, metal, floral designs, stones and beads. Sending this lumba and rakhi pair to the couple would be a heartfelt way of wishing prosperity to the couple. The rakhi accompaniments for married brothers include options like dry fruits, thalis, trays, roli chawal and chocolates. The rakhi gifts sent by you must celebrate their togetherness. The options available are shopping vouchers, bags, backpacks, couple watches and couple mugs!
Senior brothers are generally traditional and conventional. They love sticking to values and and prefer traditional designs featuring beads, coloured stones, ganesh om rudraksh. For them, the rakhi thali has to be presented with love along with accompaniments like dry fruits, roli chawal and chocolates. The gifts that you send to your senior brothers must portray your love and concern for them. The ideal gifting options include fitness trackers, traditional watches, vouchers, health monitoring devices and more!
GiftstoIndia24x7 acts as a one stop destination for siblings especially for Raksha Bandhan. With its all-encompassing rakhi designs and gifting options for every kind of brother, it aims to make your Rakhi celebrations larger than life. Sisters know the tastes and preferences of their brothers the best. The selection process of the rakhi thus depends on the perspective of the sisters. The filter enabled website enables you to make a choice with utmost precision. Even if you stay away from your brother, you can send rakhi to india through GiftstoIndia24x7. Explore the countless gifting options and select the perfect rakhi and gifts for your brother. Get it delivered through the site without hassles and make rakhi 2021 memorable in its own way.