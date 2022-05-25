Give a twist to your home & office interiors with a wide range of multipurpose hooks from IndianShelf

May 25: Indianshelf is one of India’s leading online platforms that specialises in home décor products and is a market leader in wall hooks. In recent times, there has been a great demand for stylised wall hooks in different designs and mediums and catering to this demand, IndianShelf has unveiled its new collection of multifunctional wall hooks that are unique and aesthetically appealing.
So whether you are looking at brass or wood, ceramic or glass or any other medium, all these and more are available at IndianShelf. From a modern look to a traditional approach or a fusion of both, there are wall hooks matching every trend & décor idea. Hooks are perfect holders for hanging small items or can be used just as fixtures.
Indianshelf has an extensive range of ceramic hooks that are available in all colours, shapes, sizes, alphabets and numbers. Apart from ceramic hooks, there are hooks available in metals like Iron, Bronze & Aluminium. Then there are further unique designs of hooks in golden and silver polish.
For more fun décor, especially for children’s room, go for Animal Hooks, a range inspired by big wild animals. Bronze Hooks- are presented in different shapes that you would have never imagined! Such as elephants, mother and baby geese, face coat, birds, ducklings and so on and so forth. An impressive crafted design of vivid colours of flora and fauna is the major element in the floral painted hooks. Then there are Flower shaped Hooks, Iron Hooks, Vehicular hooks and many others.
“At Indianshelf, our aim is to promote Indian craft with the right design intervention and to make it accessible to people. We have more than 9000 pieces in wall hooks in every design & material possible. Our wall hooks are durable, aesthetically crafted, and pocket-friendly,” says MrKshitij Gupta, Indianshelf.
Indianshelf is the fastest growing platform for artistic hardware and handicrafts. Indianshelf brings the best of craftsmanship to every home. It’s an online portal that provides a voice to numerous craftsmen &artists from various parts of India. The product catalogue includes Ceramic Knobs and Handles, Hooks & Hangers, Door Handles, Ceiling Lamps, Oil Lamps, Jewellery, Bronze Statues, Copper Utensils, Vases, Mirrors, Canvas Paintings, and many more unique products.
Indianshelf links over 5,000 rural artisan families to modern urban markets, thereby creating a base for skilled, sustainable rural employment and preserving India's traditional handicrafts. At Indianshelf, the aim is to connect rural artisans and talented craftspeople to the world so that they can work together in today's globalised world.
Website: www.indianshelf.in