Give your home a traditional makeover with vintage home &Kitchen essentials from IndianShelf

August 26: With the countdown for Diwali already started, the excitement to revamp homes has started building. While the last two years saw muted celebrations, this time, people are going all out to refurbish their homes with essentials & products that can enhance their space. For this, Indianshelfis offers a wide range of Kitchen essentials and utensils that can be used both as decoration pieces or in the kitchen for actual usage.
The range of vintage design-inspired kitchen essentials is truly unique and gives a glimpse of the beautiful utensils that were used in a traditional kitchen. Designed by traditional Indian craftsmen who excel in their craftsmanship, these decorative utensils & essentials are available in different metals, designs & moulds. From traditional to modern, the design variety is mindblowing.
In Indian culture, buying metal utensils essentials has always been considered auspicious during the festive season. The tradition of using metal & clay utensils has been followed in Indian kitchens for centuries. Also, for aesthetics, more & more people are looking to procure kitchen essentials in metals like copper and brass, complete with beautiful vintage designs.
Here are a few essential Vintage kitchen utensils from Indianshelf that are extremely popular and are a must-have for every kitchen
Bronze Mortar and Pestle
Indianshelf has a good range of heavy brass mortar and pestle in different designs. It is believed that brass has many health benefits, so using a brass spice grinder further alleviates the benefits of cooked food. The collection comprises many traditional design-inspired mortar & pestles that can also enhance the aesthetics of the kitchen or any corner.
Milk Container
Most Indian homes have the tradition of keeping a milk container, which serves as a container to store milk or simply as a décor item. At Indianshelf, the brass milk containers are extremely popular for their practical usage, vintage design and sheer nostalgia. These containers are handmade and are replete with intricate designs done by skilled craftsmen.
Vintage Lunch Boxes
The vintage lunch boxes have made a huge comeback for their functionality, health benefit and aesthetics. The decline in the use of metals means that we are losing touch with our cultural heritage and health benefits. The vintage lunch boxes on the Indian shelf are available in many designs and are also a way to support craftsmen who are associated with the making of these. It’s also a good way to say no to plastic. They are also a beautiful showpiece on the dining table.
Vintage Jug
Copper or brass water jugs have been traditionally used at home as our ancient seers & experts believed that water stored in copper or brass jugs helps in boosting immunity & helps the body in getting rid of various ailments. It is also known to promote skin health, mental well-being, haemoglobin levels, and general wellness. Vintage design-inspired jugs at Indianshelf are a great kitchen essential and also a beautiful piece of decor.
Vintage Grater
No Indian kitchen is complete without a grater. Traditionally only heavy metal graters were used, but in recent years steel & other mediums have become popular. However, vintage design-inspired graters for Indianshelf have boosted the demand to switch to traditional design. Choose from a wide variety of graters that aces both functional and aesthetic benefits.
Vintage Nut Crackers
A favourite kitchen essential that every house used to have in earlier days, one must check out the vast range of unique nutcrackers that skilled craftsmen have made for the Indianshelf. Beautifully designed, vintage and functional – perfect for cracking those tough nuts or can be a home décor accessory
Apart from these, Indianshelf has a wide range of paandaan, plates, grater, pots, spoons etc. So what are you waiting for? Pick your favourite vintage design essential from Indianshelf this festive season and wow your guests.