Giving Up Is Not the Only Option”, Kashi Fame Priyanka Singh Talks About Her Journey and Struggles in Bollywood

Bollywood is a place where thousands of people try each day to get a role, where thousands of dreams are residing waiting to come true one day. It takes a lot of patience and perseverance till you reach where you wanted to be, the story of Priyanka Singh is just like that. She was also one of the dreamers who stepped into Mumbai with a dream of becoming a successful actress, she tried hard enough by giving several auditions but she lost her hope at one point and returned to her hometown Saharanpur. But do you know what made her come back? Priyanka Singh shared her story and remembers the days of struggle.
Girl with big dreams in a small town is a combination that makes her unique and out of the box, she had that urge to act since her childhood. But she was unaware of the fact that it wasn’t that easy! She left her hometown in 2016 to fulfill her dream of becoming an actress, she rushed for several auditions, and still got disappointments. As mentioned before she left Mumbai after losing her hope and thought to never come back. But when you love something with all of your heart it will come back to you no matter what, she got a call from an advertisement firm and she rushed to Mumbai without thinking twice, and from then on she never gave up on anything.
She says, giving up isn’t the only option, as a struggling actress, in the beginning, I have gone through such a phase which made me feel broken but then I realized that we need to work hard with patience and hope, to nurture our dreams and make it true. She wants to make her mother proud however a mother is always proud of their child. But she wants to prove her decision right and show her community that dreams can come true.
Talking about the family background and earlier days in childhood Priyanka says, I belong to a family in which my mother and father both are from police fraternity. And I born with a different dream which no one in my family had, I used to play hockey in school and I was becoming good at that day by day. Some people wanted me to choose hockey as a career but I was inclined towards acting only. There was a time when a turning point came into my life, where I had to choose between hockey and acting, I was confused but then the bug of acting bit me so hard that I decided to make my career in acting.
After coming back with new enthusiasm, she started working in ad films and then made her debut in Bollywood with “Kashi-in search of Ganga” in 2018, she played the role of Sharman Joshi’s sister and that role was impactful. And now Priyanka Singh will be seen in Dhiraj Kumar’s next “Suswagatam Khushamadeed” with Pulkit Samrat and Isabelle Kaif.
The journey of Priyanka Singh from Saharanpur to the extraordinary world of Bollywood inspires her friends who belong to the same field. Concluding with a message for the struggling actors and her fans, she says, “never give up, I firmly believe that if you are coming into a new city to fulfill your dream, be ready for struggles and disappointment because things take time.” I believe one day you will succeed and reach your goals maybe not today, tomorrow or in a month but one day you will!