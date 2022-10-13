Glee & Glint, The best gifts are made with love

Who doesn’t love receiving and giving gifts? Generally, the gesture of gifting matters the most and Glee & Glint can facilitate all the purchasers to boost that gesture. Glee & Glint is a souvenir brand that primarily focuses on a wide choice of handcrafted antiques, artifacts, board games, fashion & style, quirky gifts, wall clocks, wind chimes, wooden toys, home décor, and so on. Hence it contains a massive market worldwide that draws a good deal of international trade and commerce.
Most importantly the brand has a deeply personal touch and a healthy experience for the buyers. The webpage has a special feature of sending voice or video messages expressing their wishes, congratulations, or such other from the sender to the receiver of the gift. To safeguard the confidentiality, all these sent messages are end-to-end encrypted, mentioned in the privacy policy of the company.
The uniqueness of Glee & Glint is that the brand offers authentic handcrafted products, free shipping on eligible orders and seven days free returns.
“Our distinct and only aim is to create lifetime memories by gifting souvenirs to all that they deserve. We are confident enough to satisfy even the most difficult receivers with our excellent and elite gifts. We believe in involvement in making perfect and exclusive creation for our friends and family,” expressed Sourabh D. R, one of the founders of Glee & Glint. “We are known and proud of providing premium quality gifts. We believe in celebrating everyday life with our gifts. We want to make it a reality for every purchaser that orders from our website," added he.
Sourabh D.R and Aishwarya Jagadish, the founders of Glee & Glint have some extraordinarily fascinating backgrounds. Sourabh is a whole-time marketer, traveller and entrepreneur who is extremely captivated with automation and selling. He uses his skills to assist brands accelerate their growth, hence started Glee &Glint Media additionally to help businesses to grow. You can also connect with them on social media platforms like Instagram – insta handles mentioned below.
sourabh.dr, aishwarya_jagadish9, gleeandglint_ , gleeandglintmedia
Glee & Glint is majorly a B2C, e-commerce-based principal business. The bulk of sales return through their website (https://gleeandglint.com/) has a bent to be registered sellers on various online marketplaces like Amazon.in (Amazon India) and Flipkart.com. It is focussed to formulate export internationally and participate in exhibitions and events like handicraft expos. Their offline store is to boot the main head geographical point in Mysuru, Karnataka, where the brand can drive in native sales in addition. In addition to it Aishwarya has also come up with a new fine jewellery line called zikhin.
Zikhin is all about concerning remodeling a woman adjacent to a sublime, stylish and fashionable one. Here at Zikhin, all styles are handpicked with skilled oversight delivering nice quality and magnificence. Founded by - Aishwarya Jagadish, who hails from Mysuru, Karnataka and she holds a Master’s degree in Disaster Management and is a trained Bharatanatyam and Kathak dancer. At a young age of 24 this lady has involved herself in many charitable causes through her NGO named Hansadwani Foundation which primarily deals with imparting education to children from meager income groups & also in providing medical help to abandoned street dogs.
Aishwarya Jagadish has shared her thoughts on Zikhins.
She said, “Story of Zikhin has been an integral part of my life and it’s the only thing that has created a sense of joy forever. For me, jewellery is additionally the simplest way of expressing my emotions and mood. So coming up with a jewellery brand came to me as an inclination to be precise. However, the hunger for fine jewellery that oozes out of sophistication stayed on.” She adds, “I wanted to create a Fine-jewellery brand that reached people of every strata of society and age group. The quest for fine jewellery should not be something aspirational but something that is attainable to one and all. So, at Zikhin we design high-end imitation & fashion statement jewellery. We also deal with precious metals like gold & silver ornaments and are specialised in diamonds and other precious & semi precious studded jewellery, we also make jewellery made out of authentic rudraksha beads that are imported from Nepal & foothills of Himalayas to people who have astrological defects in their horoscopes, we are probably the only fine jewellery brand to come up with rudraksha jewellery. So, in short we have a beautifully handcrafted jewellery that suits every budget”. – she giggles.
You can also follow zikhin on social media platforms like instagram & Facebook, handles mentioned below respectively:
Insta id : (zikhinjewels) , Facebook page : (zikhinjewels)
So we persuade you, our follow readers to go check out these amazing ventures and Never be hesitant to persuade your up-to-date specific quests and always allow professionals to help you.