Global Trade Plaza: Catapulting India Towards Unparalleled Export Excellence and a 5 Trillion-Dollar Economy

New Delhi (India), April 3: Global Trade Plaza (GTP) is a B2B marketplace that plays a crucial role in India's economic growth. With a total deal value of 950 million USD from June 2022 to March 2023, GTP has emerged as a popular platform for businesses across various sectors, including agriculture, metal/non-metal, apparel, petroleum, and fertilizer. This growth in the platform's popularity is primarily attributed to its ability to connect Indian businesses with global markets, helping them reach a broader customer base and increase their exports. This aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making India a 5 trillion-dollar economy. However, this goal can only be achieved with a significant increase in exports.
Global Trade Plaza is empowering India's entrepreneurial spirit by providing a robust platform for businesses to showcase their products and services to potential buyers worldwide. By streamlining trade processes, enhancing product visibility, and facilitating seamless transactions, GTP fosters innovation, competitiveness, and job creation in the Indian economy.
Highlighting the brand's vision and mission to contribute to the Prime Minister's initiatives, Co-founder - Pulkit Dwivedi shared, "GTP is also committed to providing excellent customer service, ensuring that businesses using the platform have access to the support they need at every stage of the process. This customer-centric approach has helped to build trust and confidence in the platform, leading to its increasing popularity among businesses. The platform also provides businesses with access to valuable insights and analytics, enabling them to make informed decisions about their products and services. This data-driven approach helps businesses to optimize their operations, increase efficiency, and ultimately drive growth."
One of the key advantages of GTP is its ability to offer businesses access to new and diverse markets, allowing them to expand their customer base beyond traditional borders. This helps businesses to grow and develop, contributing to India's economic growth and the government's vision for a trillion-dollar economy. Global Trade Plaza has acknowledged the obstacles that enterprises encounter when engaging in cross-border trade, including cultural differences, language barriers, and challenges with logistics and payments. As a solution to these challenges, the company has developed a B2B portal that facilitates the international trade process and connects buyers and sellers worldwide.
Having established its presence in over 100 countries and forming partnerships with numerous organizations to provide value-added services, Global Trade Plaza has made a remarkable journey thus far. The company's commitment to excellence and high-quality services is evident through its certification with ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2013 standards, as well as its official partnership with SGS.
Despite facing competition from other B2B portals and marketplaces, Global Trade Plaza remains at the forefront of the industry, catering to a diverse global audience that relies on the brand to connect them with business opportunities. As an authorized member of the Services Export Promotion Council (SEPC), established by the Indian government's Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Global Trade Plaza will participate in international business delegations to promote worldwide export and import activities.
In addition to its SEPC membership, Global Trade Plaza has expanded its reach by partnering with a Russian company to promote the platform in Russia and onboard Russian companies interested in exporting. This move has further strengthened the brand's position in the industry.
In conclusion, Global Trade Plaza B2B marketplace resonates with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a 5 trillion-dollar economy and is playing a significant role in catapulting India towards unparalleled export excellence. With its commitment to streamlining trade processes, enhancing product visibility, and facilitating seamless transactions, GTP is helping Indian businesses to reach new and diverse markets, contributing to the nation's journey towards becoming a trillion-dollar economy.
For more details, visit - www.globaltradeplaza.com