GM Modular Opens New Experience Zone in Goa!

GM Modular is one of the leading players in the home electrical category, with a global presence since 2002. It has recently opened an experience centre in Pernem Goa, to give discerning customers a hands-on unique experience of its products.
The GM Showroom offers a wide spectrum of top-notch products like decorative lights, modular switches, other home electrical products etc. Just recently, GM won the coveted & prestigious Iconic Brand of the Year 2022 award by The Economic Times for setting up an indelible strong brand legacy by introducing path-breaking home electrical products for the last 20 years as a market leader.
The brand is now focusing more towards introducing experience zones to elevate the customers' current preferences and prioritising consumer centricity by launching a wide range of decorative lights, modular switches and home appliances to keep up with its surging demand.
To forge a solid customer-brand interaction, this GM showroom space is 943 sq. ft. and it incorporates a complete opulence atmosphere with segmented wall panels and integrated products on the wall panels that brief customers about how the product works. The home automation panels' simulation effect provides consumers with more information about the product.
"Over the years, GM has added an extensive and trailblazing range of products to its portfolio, and we want our customers to experience them all in one setting," stated Jayanth Jain, MD and CEO of GM. He added that with this experience centre, we hope to give our clients a similar experience with our products to what they will have at home.
For the GM team, it is a mini milestone to unveil the new experiential zone in Goa region for our valuable customers. It has been on our radar for a long time to inaugurate an experience centre here & now we're looking to leverage this by creating more touchpoints for our customers,"Jayanth Jain stated.
