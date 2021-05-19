Go self-made: Life mission of Mr. Pushkar Raj Thakur, a leading Youth Icon.

“There is only one freedom in the world and that is financial freedom”. ‘Don’t blame God or your parents if you don’t have money. This is the reason that you need to uplift, grow and succeed’, says Pushkar Raj Thakur. He is an influential Motivational speaker and personality development Coach in India. He has been regarded as the Youth Icon, who has been inspiring millions of people to Go self-made.
‘Success loves speed’ and needs hard work to achieve. No millionaire is born with a golden ticket. It is always your passion towards your dream, to reach the status you were dreaming about. Success doesn’t happen overnight, one needs to have dreams, goals, visions, missions of their own. You should be ambitious and an acceptor of risks in your life. Crossing all the hurdles, climbing all the barriers is not only the bookish language, one has to push himself beyond the average to achieve the desired goal. Pushkar Raj, a self-made man started his coaching business at the age of 17. He hired faculty of different streams and together they taught thousands of students offline. Later on, he discovered the potential of an online platform and started his YouTube channel which has almost reached 2million subscribers. He is working on his life mission to teach people about how to start their business journey and go Self-Made.
Start small- Aim high. A person who has the potential to be successful never gets tired to learn new things in life, nothing can quell their desire of updating themselves with innovations happening around them. Always open yourself to learn new ideas this leads to enhance your goal for better tomorrow. It is not necessary to set a big goal first, one should start by taking small steps but should have consistency over what he does. Losing track of the work you pursued can take you behind from where you began. All the millionaires have one thing in common, that is they never stop halfway, either it’s about completing a task before the deadline or taking up a physical or mental challenge for a project. They always step forward to make short-term sacrifices to fulfill long-term goals.
Pushkar says, “the only way to improve the Indian economy is to inspire people to start their businesses rather than just preparing for jobs”. People with goals of their own and who have enough caliber to work for their aim should opt to start their own business. Focus, hard work, and smart work is all you need to get successful and to stand out as a self-made person. Stepping out of your comfort zone, and becoming self-employed serves you with a bunch of long-term benefits: You are the controller of your life; you can give the desired shape to your present and future as well. You got to decide your work; one is free to work as per their requirement and till the time they wants. You can follow your passion; turning your passion into your business develops the interest towards the work and eventually leads to success.
“The real enjoyment in life is in achieving the self-made title in life. That feeling of pride has no comparisons”.