Goolam Vahanvati - the ideal practitioner of law in all its terms

Goolam Vahanvati was the 13th attorney general of India from 2009 to 2014. He was regarded as one of the most revered lawyers of his time for many of his notable achievements and high profile cases.
Hailing from a humble background, Goolam was the son of Essaji Vahanvati, also a lawyer. He was talented and hardworking and did his early college studies form Mumbai’s St. Xavier’s college following which he attended the government law college in Mumbai.
During the 1980’s Goolam was revered as a legend in the Bombay high court and many people thought of him as the go-to junior counsel. He was promoted as a senior lawyer in 1990 following which he was promoted as the Advocate general of Maharashtra in 1999. When the UPA rose to power in 2004, Goolam was asked to be the solicitor general of India and in 2009, he rose to the highest rank in the Indian law system which is the Attorney general of India.
Throughout his legal career as a government lawyer, Goolam was known to be a straight arrow when it came to following rules and regulations.
He partook in numerous high profile cases throughout his career such as Rajiv Gandhi assassination, FDI policy, Kudankulam nuclear plant, stamp paper scam, Stock market scam and many others.
The legal luminary passed away due to a cardiac arrest in September 2014.