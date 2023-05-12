Gorgio International Holding and Quatech Research Center Commit to Making a Positive Impact on Society

Gorgio International Holding believes that everyone has a responsibility to make the world a better place. As part of its commitment to social responsibility, the company has established Quatech Research Center, a subsidiary dedicated to advancing medical science and improving patient outcomes.
Through the employment of the best specialists, researchers, inventors, and scientists from various universities and research centers around the world, Quatech has developed high capabilities in the fields of organic pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and biology. By supporting and investing in the technologies of pharmaceutical, food, and related industries, Quatech has formed research and practical teams from all over the world and applied their ideas to solve some of the problems of general communities.
In the first phase of its efforts, Quatech has successfully registered and produced wound healing products for diabetic foot ulcers, bedsores, burn ulcers, etc., as well as medical and nutritional supplements with anti-cancer and anti-aging properties. Quatech is also focused on producing venom from venomous animals for use as an anti-rheumatoid and antidote, conducting studies to produce novel anti-cancer drugs, and designing and constructing shuttle drugs for CNS (MS, Parkinson's, Alzheimer's).
"We are committed to making a positive impact on society through our work at Quatech Research Center," "Through our collaborations with leading experts and organizations, we are developing innovative therapies for cancer and rare diseases that have the potential to transform the way we treat disease. Our scientific and economic capabilities and international relations are focused on supporting inventions and researchers to bring new ideas to market."
Quatech Research Center is dedicated to creating the necessary infrastructure to support inventions and researchers through partnerships, purchasing services, and establishing cooperation contracts in implementing scientific and technological ideas. Gorgio International Holding and Quatech Research Center are committed to making a positive impact on the world and advancing medical science through research and development.
"We believe that everyone has a role to play in making the world a better place," said Brad Benia, Executive General Manager of Gorgio International Holding. "By strengthening social ties and working together, we can achieve great things. We encourage everyone to join us in making history."
