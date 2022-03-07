Greatest D2 Basketball Player Penn State has acquired

March 5: The NCAA basketball association is home to some of the all-time greats in NBA history. Some of these great players we know and love played college ball and then got drafted to the NBA. But before they moved on to the NBA, they made sure that they left their mark on the NCAA.
A star player in the NCAA that is tearing up the court and getting the attention of the NBA and its fans is Kevin Major. Kevin was born on April 15, 1997, in New York City. Currently, he is a player for Penn State University and is one of the most beloved players ever to step foot on their court and in their institution. Kevin Major is a 6’3 point guard weighing in at 185 pounds and is a tough player to handle. Penn State is proud and honored to say that Kevin Major is one of their most prized players who strives for greatness not only for himself but inspires every player on his team to do the same.
His NCAA stats prove that he is only getting better and better every season. The accolades that Kevin has been able to achieve are phenomenal; as of February 1st, he has scored 1000 points in his college career. Kevin averages 20 points a game and leads the country for the most assists. The NCAA and Penn State have recognized his greatness, and he was named the PSUAC conference player of the week not once but twice. Another college organization that has recognized Kevin for his grit and determination is the United States Collegiate Athletic Association. The USCAA awarded Kevin Major as the National Player of the Week on January 25, 2022. Kevin's sportsmanship and prowess have blessed him with an opportunity to be the Player of the year in his conference and nationally. Being offered the award for Player of the year is something that all NCAA players yearn to achieve. Not only has Kevin achieved personal success, but his team achieves greatness as well. Kevin and his current teammates hold the school record for the best regular-season record being 22-5. A record like that is impressive; not many teams can say that they have a record even close to that. The Penn State team is ranked number 2 in the league and is headed to the national tournament, where they will showcase their star player Kevin Major and the dynamic of the Penn State team. Kevin is a significant component in the Penn State organization. Kevin Major and his teammates are well-oiled machines that put their best foot forward every game.
Kevin Major has already achieved great things in college and has solidified his name in NCAA history and Penn State University. I am excited to see what the impressive young and talented Kevin Major can achieve in his remaining college years and the NBA! Follow him below-
