When it comes to cricket, the fastest bowlers are always the most exciting to watch. They have the ability to take wickets with just a single delivery, and can completely change the course of a match. In this article, we will take a look at some of the greatest fast bowlers of all time. We will discuss their achievements, and how they changed the game of cricket.
Glenn McGrath
Glenn McGrath is one of the greatest fast bowlers of all time. He was accurate, consistent, and lethal. McGrath terrorized batsmen with his pace and movement, and was one of the main reasons why Australia dominated world cricket for over a decade. McGrath is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket history, and is widely regarded as one of the best bowlers of all time. He was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame in January 2013. Glenn McGrath is a true legend of the game, and will always be remembered as one of the greats.
Wasim Akram
Wasim Akram is widely considered to be among the best fast bowlers of all time. He was a left-arm pace bowler, and was known for his skill to move the ball both ways. He played cricket for Pakistan, and is the only Pakistani bowler to have taken 400 Test wickets. He is also the leading wicket-taker from Pakistan in One Day Internationals, with 502 wickets. Akram was the member of the Pakistan squad that won the 1992 World Cup.
Waqar Younis
Waqar Younis is another legend of Pakistani cricket. He was a right-arm fast bowler, and was known for his reverse swing bowling. He is the second leading Pakistani wicket-taker in Test cricket, with 373 wickets. He is also the third-highest wicket-taker in One Day Internationals, with 416 wickets. Although Waqar was expensive, he also had an amazing strike rate in test cricket. He is currently the bowling coach of the Pakistan national team.
Dennis Lillee
Dennis Lillee is without doubt one of the greatest fast bowlers of all time. He was quick, aggressive and had the ability to swing the ball both ways. Lillee also possessed great stamina and could bowl long spells. In his prime, he was almost unplayable and terrorized batsmen around the world. He was also a gifted batsman and had the ability to score runs quickly. Lillee is one of only a handful of players to have scored a century and taken ten wickets in the same Test match. Lillee's career was interrupted by injuries, but he still managed to play 70 Test matches for Australia and take 355 wickets.
Dale Steyn
Many people consider Dale Steyn to be one of the finest fast bowlers of all time. He has been consistently ranked as the world's top Test bowler by the ICC since 2008. Steyn made his Test debut against England in 2004 and quickly established himself as a key member of South Africa's bowling attack. He has taken over 400 Test wickets at an average of just over 22. He has also been exceptionally successful in One Day Internationals, with almost 200 wickets at an average of under 26.
Steyn's ability to bowl fast and swing the ball both ways made him a particularly dangerous bowler in conditions that favour seam bowling. He has been particularly successful in England, where he has taken almost 100 Test wickets at an average of under 27. In 2014, Steyn was named as one of Wisden's five Cricketers of the Year. He was also the ICC Test Player of the Year in 2008 and 2009.
Curtly Ambrose
Curtly Ambrose is one of the greatest fast bowlers of all time. He was born in 1963 in Antigua and started playing cricket at a young age. He made his debut for the West Indies in 1988 and quickly became one of the most feared bowlers in the world. He has played in three Cricket World Cups. Ambrose has taken more than 400 Test wickets and is widely regarded as one of the best bowlers of all time. Curtly Ambrose was known for his ability to bowl long spells and create havoc with the batsmen.
Allan Donald
Allan Donald was one of the most feared fast bowlers in cricket. He had a reputation for being able to bowl at high speeds and consistently hit the top of the bat. Donald was also known for his ability to reverse swing the ball at high speeds. He is considered to be one of the all time great fast bowlers. Donald was born in South Africa and made his Test debut for the country in 1992. He played a total of 72 Test matches for South Africa, taking 330 wickets at an average of 22.25. Donald also played in 164 One Day Internationals (ODIs) for South Africa, taking 272 wickets at an average of 21.78.
Malcolm Marshall
Malcolm Marshall is often considered one of the greatest fast bowlers of all time. He was known for his ability to reverse swing the ball at high speeds, and he was also a very accurate bowler. In his career, he took 376 wickets in Test matches and 157 wickets in One Day Internationals. He was a member of the successful West Indies cricket team of the 1980s, and he was also the captain of Hampshire County Cricket Club. Sadly, Marshall died in 1999, aged just 41, after a battle with cancer.
Conclusion
These bowlers have all achieved great things in their careers, and are considered to be legends of the game. They have all made a huge impact on cricket, and will be remembered for many years to come.