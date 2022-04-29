Green Cement Is the Future of Construction and Sustainable Development; Himansh Verma, CEO, Navrattan Group

April 29: Minimizing carbon footprint is a challenge before the world and a responsibility that every industry needs to shoulder. The burning of fuels and chemical processes in the construction industry contributes largely to CO2 emissions which need to be reversed.
Keeping in view the increasing global warming that has caused massive damage to the flora and fauna of the Earth, Navrattan Group is committed to sustainable development ever since its inception in 2012.
The group owns the IPR of Navrattan Green Crete across the globe which has brought a revolution in the world of construction. Starting from the procurement of material that includes 90% disposed and waste material including slags and fly ash to the limestone- free manufacturing processes, Green Crete does not pollute the environment.
CEO, Navrattan Group Himansh Verma has successfully steered the company in the direction of sustainability as he feels that doing things rightly and wisely is important than the numbers. “Green Crete is a product which is changing the face of construction business not just in India but globally. Navrattan Group has come a long way in creating this eco-friendly product and realising the advantages of Green Crete, the governments as well the private establishments are promoting its use,” added Verma.
Also, the buildings constructed with Green Crete are liable to create a healthy living especially for the people who are exponents of green building environment.
Here are some features that set apart Navrattan Green Crete from the conventional OPC.
• Navrattan Green Crete is stronger and long lasting as compared to the Portland Cement
• The product is 100% fire-resistant
• It does not emit carbon and is completely Eco- friendly
• It is cost-effective
• The Crete is highly resistant to water, acids, corrosion, and sulfates
• The Crete has much higher ductile strength than Portland cement