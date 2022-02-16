Growing tribe of Bengaluru moms prefer sustainable options for their little ones

Ms. Pallavi Utagi, Founder & Mom-in-Chief
February 16: They are conscious, and they wear it proudly on their sleeves. Bengaluru, which always prided itself as among the most cosmopolitan of Indian cities, is now witnessing a growing tribe of eco-conscious moms who make decisions on everything from diapers for their little ones to kids ‘underwear and detergent on a brand that has made sustainability its core value proposition. Says Pallavi Utagi, mother of a young child herself and who calls herself Mom-in-chief at SuperBottoms, India’s leading D2C brand for sustainable baby cloth diapers and underwear,” Overall, we found mothers in south more conscious about sustainability and their purchasing decisions being influenced by these factors extensively. We have actually enjoyed interacting with these moms, many of whom also serve as ambassadors for our brand. Pointing out how she recently got a handwritten letter from one such mom. It is moms like these who reinforce and make us even stronger in our commitment to zero compromises, safety, high quality and eco-friendliness in all our initiatives.”
SuperBottoms, which calls itself a company for moms by moms, is today India’s undisputed leader in reusable diapers. It currently has a community of 55000 strong mothers on Facebook and 155000 on Instagram who influences product development, provide feedback on its products in the testing stage and also helps propagate it once in the market. These moms, in fact, serve as a channel for the brand as well. Many parents confuse Reusable cloth diapers with Langots. SuperBottomsUNO, our reusable diaper, is made with the softest organic cotton and designed for maximum comfort and performance like all night absorption, dry feel to baby and waterproofing. The brand has recently applied for a Patent for their new cloth diaper UNO 2.0, which has become even simpler to use with their latest design and making the same diaper fit from 3 months to 3 years on babies.
Said Prajna Eshwar, an avid eco-warrior, mom to one kid and a SuperBottoms follower, "If someone asks me to share one thing about SuperBottoms that made me love the brand, I would say it’s hard to choose one. Everything about the brand is so amazing that I fell in love with it instantly. My daughter had literally grown up with SuperBottoms, having used all the products from diapers when she was born to potty training pants and now underwear. Not once in the last 4 years have I found one product that was not up to the mark. What you see is what you get. What makes SuperBottoms stand out from the crowd is the zero compromise on the quality. To top it all, they have the best Customer Service."
Added, another avid eco-warrior, Genevieve Ashrit, mom to2 kids"I have been a customer of SuperBottoms since 2017 when my daughter was born. Four years have passed, and I’m using the same diapers now for my son. The reason I chose Super Bottoms is because of the superior quality of products and their efficient customer support. Cloth diapering does have a learning curve, and the support team does a remarkable job in helping through this process. I can surely vouch for the quality of their products."
“Disposable diapers are extremely damaging to the environment – they end up in landfills and pollute before they decompose after 500 years,” pointed out Pallavi, who also added,” all our products are tested and fully comply with CPSIA– the US safety standard for baby products.”
SuperBottoms, which has been scorching the growth charts, is now among India’s leading d2c brands. With a product portfolio that ranges from UNO cloth diapers to Dry Feel Langots, Potty Training Pants for babies to Super Soft Underwear for Kids and Nursing range for new moms.