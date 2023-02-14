Guarantee To Secure the Future of Your Child

New Delhi (India), February 14: A stable future for your child means a stable future for your family. Saving money with good investment options is a wise way to provide them with a better future. There are various investment options you can consider to park your savings and hope for good financial support when your child needs it. However, guaranteeing the future you dream of for your child requires a little more effort.
Here are the four steps you can consider to guarantee your child’s future:
Define the Goal
Defining the goal gives you an accurate measure of your priorities, the funds required and the time you have to build the corpus.
For example, if you are considering opting for a premier institution, you also need to take into account the living expenses among fees and other things. Inflation is also a factor you need to bring into your number estimates.
Here is an example of your child’s goal and the associated costs (assuming the child is 5 years of age):
Goal Description
Current Cost
Time to Goal
Future Cost*
Higher Education from a premier Indian institution, e.g. MS, MBA, etc.
20-25 lakhs
15
42 – 50 lakhs
Higher Education from an international institution
40-45 lakhs
15
85 lakhs – 1 crore
Marriage Goal Daughter
20-25 lakhs
20
54 – 67 lakhs
Marriage Goal Son
15 – 20 lakhs
20
40 – 54 lakhs
* Assuming an inflation rate of 5% p.a.
You can also include goals like a capital investment for your child’s start-up idea as the culture is expected to continue booming.
Select the Right Savings Plan
Monthly saving plans are the best option to allocate your savings to important goals which define your child’s future. This savings option makes it a lot easier for you to stay disciplined with your investments for a long period.
However, if you want to guarantee a secure future for your child apart from monthly savings, you need to look for a few more features that may include:
Life cover
Investment safety
Guaranteed benefits in the plan
Guarantee of the maturity value
Tax benefits
Life insurance cum savings plans can offer all of the above-mentioned features. Canara HSBC Life Insurance offers iSelect Guaranteed Future. This is a guaranteed savings plan, which allows you to choose a lump sum maturity amount or an annual income before maturity. The option of annual income is useful when you are planning for the higher education of your kid as educational expenses may stretch over a few years.
Start Saving
Once you have chosen savings plans as per your life goals, you can start saving the money in a mode most convenient for you. For instance, if you are a salaried professional, investing monthly could be a better option than annually or quarterly.
Another factor you should consider is to ensure discipline in your savings. You should try to automate the investment through your savings account. Alternatively, you can also use a credit card for the automated payment.
Review your Savings Plan
Reviewing your investments from time to time will allow you to monitor the progress and:
Increase the investments if you are falling behind
Decrease and redirect the investments to other goals if you are ahead with the corpus
Reviewing your financial goals is important as it helps to guarantee your child’s future by letting you keep a track of your progress. You should perform such reviews periodically and make changes to the existing plan, if required. The most common occasions to review your savings plan would be – when you have a good salary increment, windfall gain or else every two to three years.
iSelect Guaranteed Future by Canara HSBC Life Insurance is a savings plan that gives a life cover, guaranteed maturity benefits, flexibility to choose the premium payment term, and tax benefits as per prevailing Tax Laws.
By choosing to invest in a guaranteed savings plan, you can be assured of staying on the right track for your goals such as your kids’ higher education. The minimum monthly premium payment of Rs.1800 (excluding taxes) is available under iSelect Guaranteed Future with iAchieve plan option. The minimum premiums for other premium payment modes may vary.
Let us take an example to understand the plan and the returns it offers:
With iAchieve plan option, you pay a monthly premium of Rs. 10,000 (excluding taxes), premium payment term will be 10 years and policy term is 20 years through online sales channel. The maturity benefit in form of a lumpsum benefit equal to Rs. 29,85,555 will be paid at the end of the 20th year. Maturity Benefit is paid in the form of a lumpsum benefit at the end of the policy term, provided the policy is in-force and all due premiums have been paid.
Save with a Guarantee for a Secured Future
Planning your savings in a way that you can guarantee the support for a better future is even better. Guaranteed saving plans are safe investment plan with guaranteed benefits as the maturity value of the plan is guaranteed. The option of regular income before the maturity of the plan helps you plan your finances well in advance. Choose the right savings plan for helping your kids reach their goals smoothly.
