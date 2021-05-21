Guide Towards the Impending Post Pandemic Boom by Adutiya Veer, MD Fitness-911

Adutiya Veer opens up about the key points on how the situation will impend post pandemic globally.
A post pandemic boom and all the business owners should brace for it. There are multiple factors towards predicting this economic upheaval. India Inc. has already witnessed two massive lockdowns entering into 2022 says Adutiya Veer, The managing Director of Fitness brand 'Fitness-911'. Adutiya further adds - 'Lets gover some factors which will drive this massive spending spree into the urban indian markets'.
Stocked up savings:Since the pandemic started in early 2020, most companies stopped calling their employees to offices and most work was shifted online. This just didn't save up the companies cost of infrastructure and electricity but the employees travelling cost, rent, fuel prices etc. all of the savings if they didnt put up in an index fund must be lying useless in their savings accounts, waiting to be used up once this lockdown opens up.
Increased risk taking ability:All this pandemic news and the death toll and the new emerging infection numbers suely take a big toll on the mental well being of any normal human being. Well to talk about myself, i too got infected with this virus and coming out of alive seems like a battle won for sure thus making me want to celebrate this hard earned victory by going out and shelving out some money guilt free, if this won't help the economy and the service industry at tandem I don't know what will.
Resilient stock market:What has come as a surprise this lockdown is the resilience shown by the stock market this quarter. Almost exactly at the end of the past financial year cases started to surge and partial to full lockdowns were imposed by the state governments in their respective states, still unlike last year this year the investor confidence hasnt gone down at all and companies are standing strong. Well for one thing, D-street is the only one who has learnt from past years experience unlike the govt.
weddings:Well the wedding industry saw a huge setback this year as the no. of weddings went down due to stricter covid protocols and guidelines. Now this means a loss for a lot of industries as a wedding just not only involves the food and the banquets but the all important appliances and electronics market from which goods are passed off as gifts to the newly weds and not to mention the housing industry, even if it's the rentals.
Service industry:I don't remember in the recent past going out to a restaurant or a cafe to have a meal or a date or even with friends. I’m sure it's not just me again who is thinking like this but there are more like me who are dying and itching to go out, grab a beer or a coffee and just make up for all this lost time sitting indoors being too comfortable. Hospitality industry will see a major boost as already trends from USA and UK have shown restaurants are finding it hard to hire new people amongst the surge in their daily footfall.
Opening up of educational institutions:Just like major offices, schools and colleges too went online and the students were forced to ‘sitback’ at home and continue their studies. Well the privileged ones could do for sure. Once the country opens up again the student population must be counting days to move out and have a piece of their college lives. Now they are a totally different section of consumers which go about after everything from food to high end gadgets to bars whenever they can. And one thing which the pandemic made them realise is that nobody wants to be home for such an extended summer vacation.
Increase in ease of doing business:The government, unlike last year, hasn't announced any relief measure for businesses or the middle class in general. RBI has announced a special long-term repo operation window for small finance banks, whereby the banks can borrow funds up to Rs 10,000 crore at repo rate for deploying for fresh loans SFBs (small finance banks). This is aimed at increased lending for entrepreneurs and small businesses on an average upto rs 10 lacs per borrower. Also a lot of restructuring of loans have been announced by the central bank so that businesses can breathe easy as the second wave of covid rages on. These announcements seem to be sentimentally positive but may take time to show some effect in the long term.
YOLO:Are we going to ignore this after all the unexpected deaths we’ve seen all around us during covid. If anything covid made us realise the importance of human lives and thus making us more outgoing in our endeavours. Thus being introverts won't seem like such a good option once the restrictions are lifted and the sale of essential to non essential items both will see a boost.
