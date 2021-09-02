Gujarat-based media personality RJ Dixi inspires women with her commendable work ethos

In the last decade, women have proved their potential in every industry. The world has welcomed this revolution, and women are undeniably climbing the ladder of success across all sectors. India’s media and entertainment industry has also witnessed this change where ladies are ruling the roaster with their skills. One of the profound media personalities of Gujarat, RJ Dixi is setting an example for all the ladies with her commendable work.
Always inclined towards the field of creativity, RJ Dixi is currently working at Radio City 91.1 FM in Vadodara. Originally known by the name Dixita Wagheshwari, her work has inspired the females in Gujarat as well as across the country. RJ Dixi has been working in the field of media for more than a decade, and her journey is indeed inspiring. While Dixita’s parents wanted her to pursue a career in the field of literature, she was adamant to make fortunes in the entertainment industry.
RJ Dixi’s career prospered in 2007 when she started working in Reliance Big FM in Vadodara. She then went on to work as an RJ at Red FM in Ahmedabad and Rajkot. Always aspiring to stand out with her work, the well-known RJ has been entertaining everyone throughout these years. Speaking about her successful run in the industry, she says, “It is all about the passion I have been following for years. I always had a belief that I am meant to stand apart and not fit in any limited work role.” The notable RJ in various instances has been urging women to pursue their dreams.
RJ Dixi through her on-air programs not just enthrals the listeners, but also shares informative news from all over the world. Through the platform, she has raised awareness and has also used radio as a tool to encourage women to pursue their dreams. “We have one life. Why not live it to the fullest, and do what excites us the most? I have always followed my heart, and that has helped me shape my career as one successful RJ in Gujarat’s media industry”, she added.
Furthermore, RJ Dixi has been one of the few fortunate people who has been working relentlessly even during the COVID-19 crisis. An ardent believer of “The show must go on”, RJ Dixi through her work is breaking the typical stereotype image everyone has about women in the corporate and business field. While concluding, RJ Dixi stated that women are not just capable of running a home, but have enough calibre to run an organization.
Well, we can’t agree more with what RJ Dixi has to say. It is great to see media personalities like her being the ultimate inspiration in today’s modern era.